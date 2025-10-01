PIT Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy, Community

The spring 2025 PIT troupe poses together after their show April 18. The new fall PIT troupe has their first performance together Oct. 4. Photos courtesy of Reece McDaniel

The Pepperdine Improv Troupe (PIT) is back for another season of laughs. After adding 15 new members, PIT is gearing up for their first show Oct. 4.

Through a lively audition process filled with skits, games and team-building activities, PIT brings together performers ready to create comedy and community onstage.

“It’s a really good year and a really good team,” said Reece McDaniel, senior and PIT president. “We had our first rehearsal this Wednesday, and everyone is super fun.”

More than Just Acting

For the “players,” also known as the other actors in the troupe, PIT is more than just a community of actors — it’s a space to grow, gain confidence and push past fear.

“PIT has helped me outside of the acting world, just being more confident in myself and confident that I’m not going to make a fool of myself,” said Eden Gamble, junior and vice president of PIT.

Eden Gamble (left), Johnathan Hodges (center) and Brendan Meriage (right) performing an improv routine together during a show Feb. 7. Gamble said her favorite improv game is called “categories.”

The troupe encourages creativity by teaching members how to build entire scenes from a single prompt and bring unique, funny characters to life, McDaniel said.

“I’m really drawn to character work,” said Isabel Klein, PIT director and professional actress.“We really, as audience members, want to attach to the character and the person, and then it makes everything else more funny.”

Klein has been in the role of PIT Director for five years. She said she has a background in acting and improv and is influenced by comedians like Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon.

She said she emphasizes character-driven improv—teaching and coaching a team that includes standouts like McDaniel and Gamble.

Isabel Klein (right) directing a PIT show Nov. 15, 2024. Klein said both Gamble and McDaniel are great comedians and leaders.

Klein is also preparing to join the Sunday company at the Groundlings Theatre, a sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences for over 50 years, according to The Groundlings. Klein said she will be performing new sketch shows weekly starting in November.

In addition to building confidence, Gamble said PIT also fosters new friendships and relationships.

“Everyone’s really kind and funny and it’s a safe space for mistakes and successes,” Gamble said.

Gamble joined PIT her sophomore year and was recruited by McDaniel. She said she enjoys the weekly practices and monthly performances in Elkins Auditorium.

“I love the troupe,” Gamble said. “We’ve gotten super close.”

The troupe has also built a strong connection with Klein — so much so that Klein said they shifted their weekly rehearsal schedule to make sure she could continue coaching them.

“We used to have PIT rehearsal on Sunday nights, but I couldn’t make that work,” Klein said. “I told everyone they could either keep the time and find a new coach, or we could move to Wednesday mornings. They all said, ‘No, let’s do Wednesdays — we want to keep you.’ I’m really grateful it worked out for everyone, and it’s been a great change this year.”

Up and Coming

This year marks the 25th anniversary of PIT and for Waves Weekend, PIT is planning a special performance.

“We’re bringing back a bunch of our alumni and we’re going to perform an alumni show with previous PIT members and the alumni members,” McDaniel said.

The show will take place Oct. 4 in Elkins Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. It will be fully unscripted, with the troupe discovering their improv games in real time. Under Klein’s direction, the performance will rely on audience suggestions, making every scene unique and spontaneous, McDaniel said.

One of the biggest challenges the actors face is being vulnerable while being spontaneous, Gamble said.

“The most challenging part about being in PIT is just doing things that you wouldn’t be comfortable doing in public,” Gamble said. “It’s one thing to perform in front of all of your fellow PIT members, but it’s another thing to perform in front of all of your peers and just not be too in your head.”

But through the awkwardness and uncomfortability comes hilarious scenes and unforgettable memories, Gamble said.

“I love PIT and no matter what scene I’m doing, I’m having fun,” Gamble said.

