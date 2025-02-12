Photogallery: Men’s Volleyball Couldn’t Overcome No. 16 CSUN

Pepperdine’s Mens Volleyball accepted defeat against No.16 California State University Northridge in a four-set matchup in Firestone Fieldhouse on Feb. 8.

The Waves started out slow, allowing the Matadors to take the lead from the beginning and Pepperdine couldn’t keep up.

The first set included five lead changes.

Pepperdine was hot at the net with Ryan Barnett, redshirt junior outside hitter, securing five kills out of eight attempts, but ultimately, the Matadors held too strong of a block and heat from the service line where they secured the set 25-22.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke went a flawless three-for-three with two digs and a block, while Barnett added four more kills on nine swings. CSUN gained an early lead from the beginning and won set two 25-20.

The Waves came out swinging in the third set, as Hartke led the team in kills with five on a .500 clip, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

James Eadie, redshirt sophomore middle blocker, was also an asset on the net, assisting on four blocks and securing three kills in the third set, allowing Pepperdine to take set three 25-20.

Both the Matadors and the Waves wanted the fourth set and came out evenly matched where both teams were tied five times in set four.

Hartke and Barnett made a dream team at the net, each adding five kills and three combined blocks.

After Pepperdine made an attacking error, the score was 24-23 and CSUN secured the kill that won the game 25-23.

Pepperdine now has a 5-3 overall record and prepares to take on University of California Santa Barbara on Feb. 14 in Firestone Fieldhouse.













