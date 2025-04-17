Pepperdine Graphic

Photogallery: Baseball Defeats Santa Clara in Series Opener

Pepperdine Baseball celebrates another Waves win April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium against Santa Clara University. The Waves now have a 3-4 conference record. Photos by Guinevere Hesse
Pepperdine Baseball battled against Santa Clara University on April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium. The game ended in a victory for the Waves.

At the top of the first, Pepperdine’s defense kept a tight grip on Santa Clara’s offense and sent them back to the dugout without a run.

It was Pepperdine’s turn at the plate, and a leadoff double by redshirt sophomore outfielder Joe Cardinale put a runner in scoring position with nobody out. He advanced to third and took home the first run of the game for the Waves, 1-0.

By the top of the third, Santa Clara came back with heat, scoring four on four hits to catapult Santa Clara in front 1-4.

After a leadoff triple, Cardinale crossed home plate again, allowing Pepperdine to slowly but surely close the gap, 2-4.

However, in the top of the third, Santa Clara gained another run, making the score 2-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, everything looked up for the Waves.

Two singles by senior infielder Justin Rubin and freshman infielder Danny Cook, combined with a walk to graduate outfielder Nick Upstill, loaded the bases with nobody out for the Waves.

Back-to-back singles would score three, with redshirt infielder Max Bernal scoring one and senior catcher Andrew Savage’s hit up the middle scoring two more, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves were back in the lead 6-5 by the top of the sixth.

The Waves held a tight defense on Santa Clara and ended the game with a Waves win, 6-5.

The Waves also took game two but lost game three, moving them to a 4-5 conference record and an 8-23 overall record. They prepare to take on the University of California, Santa Barbara on April 8 at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Joe Cardinale crosses home plate April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium against Santa Clara. Cardinale led the team in hits with two.
Freshman outfielder Danny Cook runs to first base April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium against Santa Clara. Cook had one hit and one run during the game.
The Waves defense huddle at the mound April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium against Santa Clara. Pepperdine had a total of 31 at-bats throughout the game.
Senior catcher Andrew Savage attempts to tag out a Santa Clara runner at the plate April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Savage had a hit down the middle, securing two runs for the Waves.
The Waves celebrate Cook's run April 5 at Eddy D. Field Stadium against Santa Clara. The Waves came together as an offense, scoring six runs as a team.
