Photo Spread: Women’s Tennis Defeats Arizona to Advance to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Sophomore Women's Tennis player Vivian Yang prepares to defend a serve against the University of Arizona on Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Yang enters her sophomore year following a 12-5 freshman season. Photos by Colton Rubsamen
Pepperdine Women’s Tennis surpassed Arizona 4-1 Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Stratus Tennis Center.

Sophomore tennis player Vivian Yang started the singles matches with a win in two sets, both of 6-1. Yang is one of two returners this season along with senior tennis player Savannah Broadus.

The new freshmen also got a head start on Arizona as tennis players Alexia Harmon and Anastasiia Grechkina won their sets to secure the singles point for the Waves.

The doubles point began with a strong win by the returning doubles pair Broadus and Yang as they defeated their Arizona opponents handedly 6-3. Harmon and freshman tennis player Liam Oved lost their game in a fight against their ranked opponents, but the last match brought another point for the Waves.

Grechkina and freshman tennis player Taylor Goetz had a closer game of 6-4 to secure the overall win for the Waves. Making Grechkina undefeated in her first Pepperdine match.

The Waves will play the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb 7.

Sophomore Vivian Yang prepares for a swing against her Arizona opponent Jan. 25 in her singles win at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Yang is a returner for the Waves this year alongside her doubles partner senior Savannah Broadus.
Freshman tennis player Taylor Goetz swings at a ball against Arizona on Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Goetz was unable to finish her singles match, but won her doubles competition with freshman tennis player Anastasiia Grechkina.
Sophomore Vivian Yang goes for an overhead swing against Arizona on Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Yang went 2-0 on the day as she won in singles and then doubles with senior Savannah Broadus.
Freshman tennis player Anastasiia Grechkina plays her first match with the Waves on Jan. 25 against Arizona at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. She defeated her Arizona singles opponent in three sets.
Senior tennis player Savannah Broadus hits the ball with force against her Arizona opponent Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Broadus is now a four-time All American and is still gaining accolades in her last year as a Wave.
Goetz reaches for a swing against her Arizona opponent Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. The Waves beat Arizona 4-1 to punch their ticket to the ITA Indoor Championships.
