Photo Spread: Women’s Tennis Defeats Arizona to Advance to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Pepperdine Women’s Tennis surpassed Arizona 4-1 Jan. 25 at the Ralphs-Stratus Tennis Center.

Sophomore tennis player Vivian Yang started the singles matches with a win in two sets, both of 6-1. Yang is one of two returners this season along with senior tennis player Savannah Broadus.

The new freshmen also got a head start on Arizona as tennis players Alexia Harmon and Anastasiia Grechkina won their sets to secure the singles point for the Waves.

The doubles point began with a strong win by the returning doubles pair Broadus and Yang as they defeated their Arizona opponents handedly 6-3. Harmon and freshman tennis player Liam Oved lost their game in a fight against their ranked opponents, but the last match brought another point for the Waves.

Grechkina and freshman tennis player Taylor Goetz had a closer game of 6-4 to secure the overall win for the Waves. Making Grechkina undefeated in her first Pepperdine match.

The Waves will play the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb 7.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Megan Harkey via email: megan.harkey@pepperdine.edu

