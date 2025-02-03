Photo Spread: Men’s Volleyball Falls Short to No. 1 Long Beach State

Pepperdine Graphic

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke and sophomore middle blocker James Eadie jump for a block against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Hartke and Eadie combined for four blocks in the game. Photos by Colton Rubsamen

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball hosted the No. 1 ranked Long Beach State at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 26.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke led the Waves with 14 kills and sophomore middle blocker James Eadie followed with 10 of his own, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Graduate setter Gabe Dyer was in charge of 37 of the Waves’ 42 assists. With help from junior libero Jacob Reilly and Hartke with two assists each, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This was the Waves’ first ranked opponent of the season and nerves were prevalent in the opening set against Long Beach State. Pepperdine was unable to string together consecutive points, leading to a 25-14 first-set loss.

The Waves clawed back and narrowly won the second set by a close 26-24 score after 13 ties throughout the set. The Waves did not stop there as they were able to keep the momentum going into the third set with a decisive 25-17 score.

Pepperdine started the fourth set hot with a 4-1 lead, however, after using their two timeouts early in the set, the Waves would lose steam as the Elbees scored four unanswered points. The Waves lost 25-17 in the fourth set and forced a fifth.

Despite their six serving errors, the Elbees’ immense momentum carried over to the fifth and final set, with the Waves falling short with a final score of 15-7.

The Elbees’ momentum proved too much for the Waves, with Long Beach State scoring 85 points to the Waves’ 52 and 57 kills to the Waves’ 46, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine now moves to a 3-1 overall record as they prepare for No. 8 team Loyola Chicago on Jan. 30 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Graduate setter Dyer sets the ball against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Dyer ended the game with 37 assists.

Graduate setter Gabe Dyer sets the ball for sophomore middle blocker James Eadie against Long Beach State on January 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Eadie finished the game with 10 kills. Photo credit: Colton Rubsamen

Senior libero Brendan Read serves the ball against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Read has 10 assists and 19 service aces.

Sophomore middle hitter Ethan Watson and Hartke jump for the block against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Watson and Hartke combined for four blocks against Long Beach State.
Junior outside hitter Ryan Barnett lobs it over the net for the point against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Barnett now has 38 points on the season.

The Waves celebrate after winning the set against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. This marks 20 sets won for Men’s Volleyball this season.

Eadie serves the ball against Long Beach State on Jan. 26 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Eadie has six aces since in two seasons with the Waves.

