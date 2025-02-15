Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Debut at 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Senior Savannah Broadus points a finger to the air as she faces off against the No. 21 ranked player, gathering a point at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 7. Broadus remains one of Pepperdine's top competitive athletes with her own national ranking of No.16. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics.
On Feb. 7, to kickstart the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Team Indoor Championships, Pepperdine Women’s Tennis faced off No. 8 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at Combe Tennis Center, competing in both doubles and singles. Despite the high anticipation, Pepperdine fell short with a 4-1 loss.

For doubles, No.16 senior Savannah Broadus and sophomore Vivian Yang defeated UNC with a score of 7-6 (2). For the second doubles team, freshman Taylor Goetz and freshman Duru Soke fell short with a score of 6-4. Finally, freshman Anastasiia Grechkina and freshman Alexia Harmon clutched with a win with an overall score of 6-1.

As for the singles, No. 21 UNC’s junior Reese Brantmeier defeated Broadus with a score of 6-3, 6-1. Pepperdine could not come back for a lead against the Tar Heels for the singles rounds, as all resulted in a loss with four straight-set matches.

On the second day of the tournament, the Waves faced off against No. 13 University of Tennessee, bouncing back from their previous loss to compete in the consolation round. Yet, Pepperdine’s efforts fell short as they lost with an overall score of 4-3.

The only victories the Waves counted up were in the singles rounds, with Yang’s straight-set win of 6-2, 6-2, Grechkina’s win of 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, and Harmon’s clutch with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

For the final match-up within the consolation bracket Pepperdine faced off Northwestern University and showed out with an overall win of 4-1.

Harmon started off the Waves’ momentum strong with a straight-set win of 7-6 (3), 6-1. In addition, Broadus and Grechkina each took home straight-set wins to keep the Wildcats at bay.

The No. 7 ranked doubles team, Broadus and Yang, easily defeated Northwestern with a relaxed score of 6-2. Similarly, Grechkina and Harmon clinched a win for the Waves with a score of 6-3.

Pepperdine ended the weekend with a win-loss record of 1-2 across the three matches against UNC, Tennessee and Northwestern; thus, concluding the Waves’ run at the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Pepperdine community can keep a lookout for the Women’s Tennis match against Rice University in Houston, Texas on Feb. 15.

Sophomore Vivian Yang and Broadus face off No. 29 ranked University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill's doubles team, showcasing their positive chemistry to clutch a win in the doubles round at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 7. Yang and Broadus are currently ranked No. 7 as they compete against the highest competition.
Freshman Alexia Harmon celebrates her point against North Carolina, showing a team effort as she competes in the doubles division alongside freshman Anastasiia Grechkina on Feb. 7 at Combe Tennis Center. Harmon and Grechkina's win contributed to Pepperdine's run but failed to take over overall.
Freshman Liam Oved prepares to receive her North Carolina opponent at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 7, focusing her sight on the coming ball. With an unfortunate loss, Oved finished with a score of 6-3, 6-0.
Grechkina positions herself to serve against her University of Tennessee opponent at Combe Tennis Center, playing in the doubles round with her teammate Harmon on Feb. 8. Despite their hard effort, they remain defeated with a score of 6-4.
Freshman Duru Soke screams in victory after scoring a point, celebrating her play against her Tennessee opponent at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 8. Soke joins the Waves from Turkey to debut her collegiate career in Malibu, California.
Broadus jumps off to a powerful serve with Yang ready to lock in for the play, exemplifying their experience and skill as they face off No. 75 ranked Tennessee doubles team at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 8. With a score of 4-5, the game ended as unfinished.
Interim Head Coach Tassilo Schmid congratulates the victorious Pepperdine athletes, sharing a heartfelt smile as they won against Northwestern University at Combe Tennis Center on Feb. 9. With a score of 4-1, the Waves concluded their run at the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
