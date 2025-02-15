Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Debut at 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships

On Feb. 7, to kickstart the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Team Indoor Championships, Pepperdine Women’s Tennis faced off No. 8 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at Combe Tennis Center, competing in both doubles and singles. Despite the high anticipation, Pepperdine fell short with a 4-1 loss.

For doubles, No.16 senior Savannah Broadus and sophomore Vivian Yang defeated UNC with a score of 7-6 (2). For the second doubles team, freshman Taylor Goetz and freshman Duru Soke fell short with a score of 6-4. Finally, freshman Anastasiia Grechkina and freshman Alexia Harmon clutched with a win with an overall score of 6-1.

As for the singles, No. 21 UNC’s junior Reese Brantmeier defeated Broadus with a score of 6-3, 6-1. Pepperdine could not come back for a lead against the Tar Heels for the singles rounds, as all resulted in a loss with four straight-set matches.

On the second day of the tournament, the Waves faced off against No. 13 University of Tennessee, bouncing back from their previous loss to compete in the consolation round. Yet, Pepperdine’s efforts fell short as they lost with an overall score of 4-3.

The only victories the Waves counted up were in the singles rounds, with Yang’s straight-set win of 6-2, 6-2, Grechkina’s win of 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, and Harmon’s clutch with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

For the final match-up within the consolation bracket Pepperdine faced off Northwestern University and showed out with an overall win of 4-1.

Harmon started off the Waves’ momentum strong with a straight-set win of 7-6 (3), 6-1. In addition, Broadus and Grechkina each took home straight-set wins to keep the Wildcats at bay.

The No. 7 ranked doubles team, Broadus and Yang, easily defeated Northwestern with a relaxed score of 6-2. Similarly, Grechkina and Harmon clinched a win for the Waves with a score of 6-3.

Pepperdine ended the weekend with a win-loss record of 1-2 across the three matches against UNC, Tennessee and Northwestern; thus, concluding the Waves’ run at the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Pepperdine community can keep a lookout for the Women’s Tennis match against Rice University in Houston, Texas on Feb. 15.









