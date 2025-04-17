Photo Gallery: Women’s Beach Volleyball Takes Two At Waves Tourney

Pepperdine Women’s Beach Volleyball hosted three schools for the Waves Tourney at the Pepperdine Beach Courts on April 11 and 12.

The Waves are now in the final month of their regular season and entered the home stand on a five-game losing streak, bumping their season record below .500 to 11-12.

In their first matchup, the Waves faced off against the University of San Francisco and took the win in dominant fashion. All five of the Waves duos — seniors Kate Clermont and McKenna Thomas, senior Madison Oriskovich and junior Gabriella Perez, freshman Emma Eden and graduate Ella Foti, junior Emi Erickson and redshirt freshman Deanie Woodruff, and redshirt junior Emma Bubelis and graduate Marley Johnson—swept the Dons in two sets.

Pepperdine faced off against Concordia University Irvine in their second matchup of the day, a team the Waves were 0-2 against this season. The Waves beat the Golden Eagles four sets to one and moved back above .500 on the season.

Three of the Waves duos, Clermont and Thomas, Eden and Foti, and Erickson and Woodruff, beat the Golden Eagles in three sets, while one duo, Oriskovich and Perez, swept Concordia in two. Bubelis and Johnson were the only duo from Pepperdine to lose their matchup.

The next day, the Waves had just one game against the University of California, Davis. Pepperdine lost to the Aggies two sets to three, ending the weekend with a 2-1 record and a 13-13 record overall on the season.

Clermont and Thomas, along with Oriskovich and Perez, won their matchups and finished the weekend with a perfect 3-0 record, but the remaining three Waves duos all fell to UC Davis in just two sets.

The Waves’ following set of games come against the University of Oregon and Hope International University as they host the Pepperdine Dual and Dual Days from April 18 to 19. Pepperdine will host their opponents to four matches over the course of two days to end the regular season.

