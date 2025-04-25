Photo Gallery: Women’s Beach Volleyball Celebrates Senior Day With a Duo Win

April 19, from the morning to the afternoon, Women’s Beach Volleyball faced off against Hope International University and the University of Oregon at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Ending their regular season on a high note, the team dominated with a double win, with an overall score of 4-0 against Hope and 5-0 against Oregon.

Additionally, the day paid tribute to the seniors, honoring the five seniors on the team: Kate Clermont, Ella Foti, Marley Johnson, Madison Oriskovich and McKenna Thomas.

Each of the seniors has showcased Pepperdine pride and values in all four years as athletes, all earning career-high accolades and records.

The first match was against Hope International at 10 a.m. With the first two wins from courts two and four, the Waves were in the lead 2-0. Oriskovich and junior Gabriella Perez ended their court with 21-11, 21-12. Junior Emi Erikson and Johnson finished next with an overall score of 21-11, 21-9.

Then, Pepperdine continued the winning streak as the duo, freshman Emma Eden and Foti finished with a score of 21-10, 21-7. To wrap up the Waves’ dominance on court one, Clermont and Thomas ended with an overall of 21-9, 21-17.

For the match against Hope International University, Pepperdine set the tone with an overall win of 4-0.

The second match for the Waves was against the Oregon Ducks. The match ended with Pepperdine’s second win, 5-0.

The first court to finish was the doubles pair, Erikson and Johnson, with a win of 21-13, 21-14. Then, Oriskovich and Perez followed with a score of 21-19, 21-18.

Pepperdine continued the high momentum with Eden and Foti finishing with 22-20, 21-12. The fourth pair for the Waves was redshirt junior Emma Bubelis and redshirt freshman Deanie Woodruff, victorious with a score of 21-18, 21-18.

Lastly, Clermont and Thomas conquered the Ducks with a score of 15-21, 21-16, 15-10.

Pepperdine ended their regular season strong with a dual win. A Waves’ celebration, the seniors showcased their skills and experience throughout the day, each ending with a win.

The Beach Volleyball team is following their wrap-up with the regular season by advancing to the West Coast Conference Championships on April 24 and April 25 in Santa Monica.

