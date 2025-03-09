Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Takes Two In Series Sweep

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball hosted No. 12 Grand Canyon University at Firestone Fieldhouse for a two-game series on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, the first two conference matchups for the Waves this season.

In the first set of the Waves’ first matchup, they were able to jump ahead but allowed the Antelopes to creep back into the game, leading Grand Canyon 20-18. The Waves were able to prevent the comeback and won the first set 25-22.

The Waves were behind in the second set, fighting back from a deficit and getting within two, 21-23, but were unable to complete the comeback. Pepperdine dropped the second set 25-23.

Pepperdine jumped ahead against Grand Canyon in the third set and won 25-22.

In the game’s fourth set, the Waves and Antelopes went back and forth until the Waves won 25-22. The fourth set had six tied scores and four lead changes.

Pepperdine won the first matchup three sets to one and improved to a 9-3 season record, and opened their conference record 1-0.

The Antelopes finished the game with 60 kills and 58 assists to Pepperdine’s 58 kills and 56 assists. The Waves and Antelopes each had 12 errors, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke led the Waves with 18 kills, followed by redshirt junior outside hitter Ryan Barnett‘s 10 and redshirt sophomore middle blocker James Eadie‘s nine.

Graduate setter Gabe Dyer led the Waves with 47 assists, followed by graduate outside hitter/libero George Dyer‘s four and Barnett’s two, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the first set of the second game of the series, Pepperdine and Grand Canyon were in a close battle for a majority of the set, which included six lead changes and 15 tied scores. As the set advanced, Pepperdine fell behind the Antelopes 18-14 but came back and established a one-point lead over Grand Canyon, 25-24.

The Waves and the Antelopes went back and forth in a win by two situation, and the Waves ultimately won 30-28.

Both teams were caught in a close battle in the second set as well, but the Antelopes went on a 5-2 run and took the lead over the Waves 22-18. The Antelopes won the set 25-20.

The Waves won the third set, 25-17, after taking the lead and keeping it for the entirety of the set.

Pepperdine entered the fourth set with the opportunity to beat Grand Canyon 3-1 in back-to-back days. The Waves won the final set of the matchup 25-17 and completed the series sweep.

Pepperdine finished the game with 65 kills and 61 assists to Grand Canyon’s 48 kills and 46 assists.

Barnett led the Waves with 23 kills, followed by Hartke’s 18 kills and James’ 10 kills.

Gabe Dyer led the Waves with 12 digs, followed by junior Libero Jacob Reilly‘s 11 and George Dyer’s 8.

The two wins improved Pepperdine’s season record to 10-3, and the Waves begin conference play with a 2-0 record.

Pepperdine’s next matchup is against the University of California, Irvine at Bren Events Center on March 7.













