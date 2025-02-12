Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Dominican University New York

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball dominantly won against Dominican University New York 3-0, posting 25-17, 25-11 and 25-14 set scores on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Freshman outside hitter Jose Gomez earned his spot in the Pepperdine record books, tying for fifth all-time hitting percentage with a .833 as well as achieving 10 kills, and an ace according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Sophomore middle hitter Ethan Watson scored a perfect seven for seven while attacking, adding a dig to his career total of 18, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Redshirt freshman opposite Matt Mazur had his own tally of eight kills on a .727 success rate, with a season high two aces, now making it three on the season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves now move to a 5-3 overall record with their next game being their first away game, visiting UC Santa Barbara at their Thunderdome on Feb. 14.

_________________



Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Frankie Fernandez via email: frankie.fernandez@pepperdine.edu