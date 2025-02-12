Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Dominican University New York

by

Junior outside hitter Ryan Barnett setting the ball for sophomore middle blocker James Eadie against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Barnett has nine assists on the season. Photos by Kasten Grimm.
Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball dominantly won against Dominican University New York 3-0, posting 25-17, 25-11 and 25-14 set scores on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Freshman outside hitter Jose Gomez earned his spot in the Pepperdine record books, tying for fifth all-time hitting percentage with a .833 as well as achieving 10 kills, and an ace according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Sophomore middle hitter Ethan Watson scored a perfect seven for seven while attacking, adding a dig to his career total of 18, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Redshirt freshman opposite Matt Mazur had his own tally of eight kills on a .727 success rate, with a season high two aces, now making it three on the season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves now move to a 5-3 overall record with their next game being their first away game, visiting UC Santa Barbara at their Thunderdome on Feb. 14.

Eadie and redshirt freshman opposite Matt Mazur jumping for the block against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Eadie and Mazur combined for a total of five blocks in the game.
Graduate setter Gabe Dyer setting the ball against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Dyer led in assists with a total of 31 in the game.
Freshman libero Zach Chapin setting the ball for Watson against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Watson has a total of 41 kills on the season.
Eadie serving the ball against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Eadie had one ace on the game, adding to his career total of eight.
Freshman outside hitter Jose Gomez spiking the ball against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Gomez led with 10 kills in the game.
Barnett spiking the ball against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Barnett now has 77 kills on the season.
Sophomore middle blocker Ethan Watson spiking for the point against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Watson now has a career total of 131 kills.
Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke serving the ball against Dominican University New York on Feb. 9 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Hartke has 13 aces on the season.
