Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Falls Short in a Five-Set Thriller Against Loyola Chicago

A heated Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball matchup left the stadium on their feet in Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30 when the Waves faced off against No. 7 Loyola Chicago.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke posted a new career high in this matchup with 24 kills on a .475 hitting percentage, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s offense came out struggling, securing only seven kills with six of those being from Hartke.

Similarly to Pepperdine’s last matchup against Long Beach State, the Waves weren’t off to the best start and fell short in the first set with a 25-15 loss.

Loyola had 11 service errors in the second set, allowing Pepperdine to trudge ahead; but what Loyola lacked in serves, they made up for in kills, and the Ramblers took the set 25-23.

The third set is where it all changed for Pepperdine.

Graduate student setter Gabe Dyer and Hartke worked together to get a lead on Loyola. They couldn’t have done that without junior libero Jacob Reilly who had seven flawless serve-receptions and two digs to lead the Waves’ defense.

The Waves kept their foot on the gas and took the third set 25-19.

Pepperdine carried the momentum onto the fourth set where Ryan Barnett, redshirt junior outside hitter, brought the heat to the service line and the net with two aces and five kills.

Each team fought for each point and right when Pepperdine believed they won, Loyola overturned the call twice.

Pepperdine didn’t let up in the face of adversity and stayed steady in their gameplay. The two kills by Hartke secured the set for the Waves 31-29.

With both sides of the stands now on their feet, Pepperdine and Loyola go into the fifth set, both wanting the win. The set was steady yet again, with six ties and three lead changes throughout.

Pepperdine couldn’t keep up with Loyola’s attacking efforts and Loyola took the game 15-12.

Pepperdine now has a 4-2 overall record and will play against Loyola Marymount University on Feb. 8 in Firestone Fieldhouse.













