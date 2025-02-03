Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Falls Short in a Five-Set Thriller Against Loyola Chicago

Pepperdine Graphic

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke goes to spike the ball on Loyola University Chicago in Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Hartke had a total of 24 kills in this game. Photos by Riley Haywood
A heated Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball matchup left the stadium on their feet in Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30 when the Waves faced off against No. 7 Loyola Chicago.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke posted a new career high in this matchup with 24 kills on a .475 hitting percentage, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s offense came out struggling, securing only seven kills with six of those being from Hartke.

Similarly to Pepperdine’s last matchup against Long Beach State, the Waves weren’t off to the best start and fell short in the first set with a 25-15 loss.

Loyola had 11 service errors in the second set, allowing Pepperdine to trudge ahead; but what Loyola lacked in serves, they made up for in kills, and the Ramblers took the set 25-23.

The third set is where it all changed for Pepperdine.

Graduate student setter Gabe Dyer and Hartke worked together to get a lead on Loyola. They couldn’t have done that without junior libero Jacob Reilly who had seven flawless serve-receptions and two digs to lead the Waves’ defense.

The Waves kept their foot on the gas and took the third set 25-19.

Pepperdine carried the momentum onto the fourth set where Ryan Barnett, redshirt junior outside hitter, brought the heat to the service line and the net with two aces and five kills.

Each team fought for each point and right when Pepperdine believed they won, Loyola overturned the call twice.

Pepperdine didn’t let up in the face of adversity and stayed steady in their gameplay. The two kills by Hartke secured the set for the Waves 31-29.

With both sides of the stands now on their feet, Pepperdine and Loyola go into the fifth set, both wanting the win. The set was steady yet again, with six ties and three lead changes throughout.

Pepperdine couldn’t keep up with Loyola’s attacking efforts and Loyola took the game 15-12.

Pepperdine now has a 4-2 overall record and will play against Loyola Marymount University on Feb. 8 in Firestone Fieldhouse.

Ryan Barnett, redshirt junior outside hitter, James Eadie, redshirt sophomore middle blocker and Cole Hartke put up a triple block in Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Pepperdine finished the game with a total of six and a half blocks.
The Waves come together to reconnect before the next point at Fireside Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Junior libero Jacob Reilly was a crucial part of the team's overall energy throughout the game.
Freshman setter Ryan Graves performs a topspin serve at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Pepperdine had six aces in the game.
Pepperdine's defense awaits a hit from Loyola at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Loyola had 63 kills compared to Pepperdine's 49.
Pepperdine's defense covers Hartke as he attacks the ball to Loyola at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 30. Hartke led the team in kills and solo blocks with one.
