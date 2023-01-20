Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Men’s Volleyball Continues Hot Start with Convincing Win over Emmanuel

by

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball team gathers around during a timeout versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball is now 3-0 under new head coach Jonathan Winder. Photo by Emma Ibarra

No. 5 Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball swept Emmanuel on Jan. 14, at Firestone Fieldhouse to continue their 3-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Twelve players from the Waves contributed with at least a kill, and redshirt freshman libero Brendan Read led the Waves with eight kills. Redshirt junior outside hitter Jacob Steele, graduate student outside hitter Jaylen Jasper and redshirt freshman outside hitter Ryan Barnett contributed with six kills apiece.

From the jump, the Waves took full control of the game, winning the two sets 25-12 and finishing the game with a 25-16 victory in set three.

The Waves have yet to give up a set all season long and will face Penn State on Jan. 20.

The Pepperdine Men's Volleyball coaching staff gathers around while the Waves prepare to play a set versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14. Winder was a former Pepperdine alumnus who graduated in 2008 and coached at Fresno State, according to Pepperdine Athletics.
The Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball coaching staff gathers around while the Waves prepare to play a set versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14. Winder was a former Pepperdine alumnus who graduated in 2008 and coached at Fresno State, according to Pepperdine Athletics.
Pepperdine Men's Volleyball celebrates after a score versus Emmanuel at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 14. The Waves had a hitting percentage of .539 in the effort.
Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball celebrates after a score versus Emmanuel at Firestone Fieldhouse on Jan. 14. The Waves had a hitting percentage of .539 in the effort.
Junior libero Trey Cole sets up a teammate versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Cole played in two sets and finished with five digs.
Junior libero Trey Cole sets up a teammate versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Cole played in two sets and finished with five digs.
Senior outside hitter Akin Akinwumi winds up for a serve versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Akinwumi is infamous for his laser serves that go up to at least 75 mph.
Senior outside hitter Akin Akinwumi winds up for a serve versus Emmanuel on Jan. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Akinwumi is infamous for his laser serves that go up to at least 75 mph.

_________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Jerry Jiang on Twitter ( @j_jiang30 ) or via email: jerry.jiang@pepperdine.edu