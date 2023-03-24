Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Men’s Tennis Match Declared No Contest

by

Photo credit: Brandon Rubsamen

Graduate Students Daniel De Jonge (in back) and Tim Zeitvogel (in front) attempt to continue a rally March 11, at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Pavilion. Oklahoma defeated them 6-4 before the other matches were called. Photos by Brandon Rubsamen

Due to inclement weather, the Men’s Tennis match at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Pavilion was called no contest. There were worries over Oklahoma’s ability to travel home after the severe amount of rain and fog that had continued through the day.

So far, the Men’s Tennis season has been a mixed bag, with the team having a record of 5-5. Despite frequent losses at the beginning of the season, the Waves have managed to kick it into high gear and have had five consecutive wins.

Oklahoma won out in doubles with a score of 2-1. The singles matches were largely unfinished, but Pepperdine was in the lead with all four of their unfinished jackets.

While this match has been a bit of a hiccup, Pepperdine was able to get back into action with their 2-4 Loss against Columbia in Malibu March 15.

De Jonge and Zeitvogel prepare for the serve March 11, at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Pavilion. Pepperdine lost their share of double matches 2-1. Photo credit: Brandon Rubsamen
Zeitvogel prepares to serve in his singles match March 11, at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Pavilion. Zeitvogel's match remained unfinished, but he managed to maintain the lead before the cutoff time.
Zeitvogel prepares to serve in his singles match March 11, at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Pavilion. Zeitvogel's match remained unfinished, but he managed to maintain the lead before the cutoff time. Photo credit: Brandon Rubsamen

__________

