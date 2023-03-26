Photo Gallery: Graphic Hosts ‘Peace Through Music’ Concert

Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales performs at “Peace Through Music” concert at the Lighthouse on March 23. The concert highlighted musicians from the Graphic’s spring special edition. Photos by Lucian Himes

The Graphic hosted the “Peace Through Music” concert at the Lighthouse on March 23. The concert highlighted performers from the Graphic’s spring special edition, “Peace Through Music.”

A special edition is a semesterly edition of the Graphic, typically organized around a single theme.

Recording artist PIAO, recording artist Amy Held, senior Samantha Proctor, local vocalist Brigitte Purdy and junior Jadyn Gaertner all performed. Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales also performed — singing and playing guitar to “A Thousand Years” and her original single, “White Shadows.”





