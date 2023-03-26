Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Graphic Hosts ‘Peace Through Music’ Concert

by

Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales performs at “Peace Through Music” concert at the Lighthouse on March 23. The concert highlighted musicians from the Graphic’s spring special edition. Photos by Lucian Himes

The Graphic hosted the “Peace Through Music” concert at the Lighthouse on March 23. The concert highlighted performers from the Graphic’s spring special edition, “Peace Through Music.”

A special edition is a semesterly edition of the Graphic, typically organized around a single theme.

Recording artist PIAO, recording artist Amy Held, senior Samantha Proctor, local vocalist Brigitte Purdy and junior Jadyn Gaertner all performed. Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales also performed — singing and playing guitar to “A Thousand Years” and her original single, “White Shadows.”

Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales sings to the crowd at the Lighthouse on March 23. Over 50 people attended the concert.
Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales sings to the crowd at the Lighthouse on March 23. Over 50 people attended the concert.
Recording artist PIAO performs for the audience at the Lighthouse on March 23. PIAO was one of six performers.
Recording artist PIAO performs for the audience at the Lighthouse on March 23. PIAO was one of six performers.
Junior Jadyn Gaertner plays piano and sings at the Lighthouse on March 23. Gaertner said she uses music as an outlet.
Junior Jadyn Gaertner plays piano and sings at the Lighthouse on March 23. Gaertner said she uses music as an outlet.
Local vocalist Brigitte Purdy sings at the Lighthouse on March 23. Purdy was featured in the Graphic's spring special edition.
Local vocalist Brigitte Purdy sings at the Lighthouse on March 23. Purdy was featured in the Graphic's spring special edition.
Junior RJ Wicks and junior Kimberly Banda hold up the Graphic's spring special edition. The theme was music.
Junior RJ Wicks and junior Kimberly Banda hold up the Graphic's spring special edition. The theme was music.

Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales performs at the Lighthouse on March 23 for the "Peace Through Music" concert. Gonzales edited the special edition with the theme of music.
Special Edition Editor Beth Gonzales performs at the Lighthouse on March 23 for the "Peace Through Music" concert. Gonzales edited the special edition with the theme of music.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Abby Wilt via Twitter (@abby_wilt) or by email: abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu