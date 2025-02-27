Pepperdine Graphic

Photo Gallery: Beach Volleyball Opens Season With Pepperdine Challenge

Junior Gabriella Perez spikes the ball against California State University, Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Perez and graduate Marley Johnson fought a close one in the first set 21-19, but ultimately lost both sets against Bakersfield. Photos by Guinevere Hesse
Pepperdine Beach Volleyball hosted the Pepperdine Challenge on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts.

Beach Volleyball played a total of four matches over the two-day span and walked out with one win and three losses.

The Waves first matched up against Vanguard University on Feb. 21 and swept the Lions 5-0. Pepperdine’s win over Vanguard gave Head Coach Marcio Sicoli his 100th career win with the Waves, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine followed up the win over Vanguard with a loss against California State University, Bakersfield. The Waves jumped in front of Bakersfield 2-1 but ultimately lost the matchup 2-3, splitting their daily schedule 1-1.

The following day, the Waves faced two top 10 teams, No. 9 University of California, Berkeley and No. 10 California State University, Long Beach.

In their first matchup of the day against Berkeley, the Bears swept the Waves 5-0. Senior Kate Clermont and senior McKenna Thomas won one set in their matchup, the only set the Waves won against the Bears.

In their final matchup of the Pepperdine Challenge, the Waves fell behind 4-0 to Long Beach but took one back to avoid the sweep. Freshman Emma Eden and graduate Ella Foti won both sets and ended the Waves’ matchup 1-4.

Beach Volleyball’s next matchup comes in the Battle 4 L.A., which spans from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1.

Redshirt sophomore Kenzi McSpadden dives for the ball against Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. The Waves opened their season 1-3 following the Pepperdine Challenge.
Perez celebrates with graduate Marley Johnson against Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Perez and Johnson finished the day with two sets won and three sets lost.
Senior Kate Clermont spikes the ball against Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Clermont and senior McKenna Thomas defeated Bakersfield two sets to zero.
Redshirt Junior Emma Bubelis and graduate Ella Foti prepare against Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Bubelis and Foti pushed their matchup against Bakersfield to three sets, but ultimately fell 1-2.
Perez goes for the block against Bakersfield on Feb. 21 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. Perez was named to the WCC All-Freshman team in 2023 and the All-WCC second team in 2024.
