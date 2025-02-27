Photo Gallery: Beach Volleyball Opens Season With Pepperdine Challenge

Pepperdine Beach Volleyball hosted the Pepperdine Challenge on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Pepperdine Beach Courts.

Beach Volleyball played a total of four matches over the two-day span and walked out with one win and three losses.

The Waves first matched up against Vanguard University on Feb. 21 and swept the Lions 5-0. Pepperdine’s win over Vanguard gave Head Coach Marcio Sicoli his 100th career win with the Waves, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine followed up the win over Vanguard with a loss against California State University, Bakersfield. The Waves jumped in front of Bakersfield 2-1 but ultimately lost the matchup 2-3, splitting their daily schedule 1-1.

The following day, the Waves faced two top 10 teams, No. 9 University of California, Berkeley and No. 10 California State University, Long Beach.

In their first matchup of the day against Berkeley, the Bears swept the Waves 5-0. Senior Kate Clermont and senior McKenna Thomas won one set in their matchup, the only set the Waves won against the Bears.

In their final matchup of the Pepperdine Challenge, the Waves fell behind 4-0 to Long Beach but took one back to avoid the sweep. Freshman Emma Eden and graduate Ella Foti won both sets and ended the Waves’ matchup 1-4.

Beach Volleyball’s next matchup comes in the Battle 4 L.A., which spans from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1.

