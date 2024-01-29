Photo Essay: Students Shine Through Style

Around campus, students strut in their pink pants and yellow sneakers. Some students express themselves through their clothing.
Seven students pose in their distinct styles at multiple locations throughout campus. Among them is junior Evyn Dalforno, who said she struggles to express what clothing means to her.
“No matter if you’re trying to make a statement or not, you make a statement by what you wear,” Dalforno said.
Junior Sydney Fairchild said fashion is how she shows the world who she wants to be.
“It’s such a wonderful way to be able to creatively express what I’m feeling that day,” Fairchild said.
First-year Luke Kim said clothing is how he introduces himself to others without saying anything.
“People can kind of gauge what kind of person I am and who I like to be around by the way I dress,” Kim said.
Through her outfits, sophomore Amelia Mordan said she wants people to spot her from across the room.
“I like talking about my clothes and like relating to people about their clothes,” Mordan said.
Intimidating is not how junior Peter Runey wants his style to be perceived, he said.
“I’ve tried to veer more in the direction of approachable expression,” Runey said.
Junior Aoife Klopcic said she’s had her Dr. Marten’s for six years.
“They’re molded to me,” Klopcic said.
Senior Matthew Dylan is not one to follow trends, he said.
“I like having a ton of different shoes and a ton of different pieces and not being tied down to like, ‘Oh, I have to wear this because this is popular,'” Dylan said.
Among seven stylish students, they all said the same thing about fashion: it’s how they express themselves. For Dalforno, it’s the same.
“Clothing, for me, is like talking without speaking,” Dalforno said.
