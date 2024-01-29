Photo Essay: Students Shine Through Style

Collage by Millie Auchard

Around campus, students strut in their pink pants and yellow sneakers. Some students express themselves through their clothing.

Junior Evyn Dalforno poses in her favorite yellow Onitsuka Tiger sneakers in Mullin Town Square on April 6. Dalforno said she bought those shoes while she was abroad in fall 2022. Photos by Millie Auchard

Seven students pose in their distinct styles at multiple locations throughout campus. Among them is junior Evyn Dalforno, who said she struggles to express what clothing means to her.

“No matter if you’re trying to make a statement or not, you make a statement by what you wear,” Dalforno said.

Junior Sydney Fairchild poses in a vintage tee and corduroy pants outside Payson Library on Jan. 11. Fairchild said fashion helps her creatively illustrate how she’s feeling on a given day.

Junior Sydney Fairchild said fashion is how she shows the world who she wants to be.

“It’s such a wonderful way to be able to creatively express what I’m feeling that day,” Fairchild said.

First-year Luke Kim stands on Seaver Drive with a sandwich in hand wearing a West Coast Choppers shirt Jan. 11. Kim said he’s starting a fashion club on campus.

First-year Luke Kim said clothing is how he introduces himself to others without saying anything.



“People can kind of gauge what kind of person I am and who I like to be around by the way I dress,” Kim said.

Sophomore Amelia Mordan strikes a pose in front of a shelf of magazines in Payson Library on Jan. 11. Mordan said she uses fashion to attract like-minded people.

Through her outfits, sophomore Amelia Mordan said she wants people to spot her from across the room.

“I like talking about my clothes and like relating to people about their clothes,” Mordan said.

Junior Peter Runey sits outside Starbucks on Jan. 16 wearing a Syracuse windbreaker and green Adidas Sambas. Runey said he tries to dress in a way that others would perceive as approachable.

Intimidating is not how junior Peter Runey wants his style to be perceived, he said.

“I’ve tried to veer more in the direction of approachable expression,” Runey said.

Junior Aoife Klopcic sports a denim patchwork jacket and brown Dr. Marten’s in the Center for Communication and Business on Jan. 12. Klopcic said her favorite part of her outfit is her jewelry because it was her grandmother’s.

Junior Aoife Klopcic said she’s had her Dr. Marten’s for six years.

“They’re molded to me,” Klopcic said.

Senior Matthew Dylan smiles by the stacks in Payson Library on Jan. 16. He said he chose the Aviator Nation hat to add a pop of color to an otherwise laid-back outfit.

Senior Matthew Dylan is not one to follow trends, he said.

“I like having a ton of different shoes and a ton of different pieces and not being tied down to like, ‘Oh, I have to wear this because this is popular,'” Dylan said.

Among seven stylish students, they all said the same thing about fashion: it’s how they express themselves. For Dalforno, it’s the same.

“Clothing, for me, is like talking without speaking,” Dalforno said.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Millie Auchard via email: millie.auchard@pepperdine.edu