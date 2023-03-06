PGM Special Edition: Peace Through Music

|
Peace Through Music: Letter from the Editor
Songs That Changed the World: Music of the Past, Present and Future
An Extra Sense: Music Bridges Memory
The Heart of Storytelling: Generational Change in Songwriting
Authenticity in Music: Social Media Makes Music More Personal
The Unplugged Experience: Listen to the Past
The Beauty of Singing and the Voice, An Instrument of Connection
Praise, Prayer, Proclamation: The Art of Worship Music
Treat Artists with Kindness: Modern-Day Pop Stars Navigate Artistry and Societal Expectations