Pepperdine’s Leadership Structure Explained

Infographic by Betsy Burrow

Board of Regents

At the top of Pepperdine is the Board of Regents. “The Board of Regents is the legal governing body and chief policy board of the University,” according to the Pepperdine website. Composed of partners, executives and various presidents from companies and organizations across the country, members of this board direct the University by shaping policy and working with the administration. Among their responsibilities is the selection of the University’s president. The Board itself is governed by the University’s bylaws.

President and Cabinet

The President is the chief operating officer of the University. With the help of his steering committee — which functions as his cabinet — Jim Gash’s office provides “key oversight for the University,” according to the Pepperdine webpage. The office oversees all six of Pepperdine’s colleges: Seaver College of Liberal Arts, Caruso School of Law, Graziadio Business School, School of Public Policy, Graduate School of Education and Psychology, and College of Health Science. The deans of each school and libraries report to the Provost, a member of the president’s steering committee.

Divisions

Each school is divided into different programs and divisions. For the graduate schools, each program functions separate from one another, directing students toward a specific graduate level degree. For example, Graziadio’s MSOD and MBA program function distinctly despite being in the same school. Seaver College’s academic divisions, composed of administrators and faculty, design their own academic programs and students who complete those programs receive the program’s degrees.

Departments

Departments, such as Human Resources or Student Affairs, administrate and serve students from every school. The head of every division and program reports to the deans of their specific school, while the heads of every department report to a member of the President’s office. For example, employees of the Hub for Spiritual Life report to the Vice President of Spiritual Life.

Student Bodies

Students from each of Pepperdine’s schools comprise the student body.

