Pepperdine’s Athlete Chapel Hosts Olympic Champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Pepperdine University welcomed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Olympic gold medalist and world champion hurdler, to speak to the Athlete Chapel in Heritage Hall on April 8.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared her journey as one of track and field’s most decorated athletes, focusing on faith and identity in the pursuit of greatness. Her message resonated with Pepperdine student-athletes across multiple sports as they reflected on her words of advice.

“It’s OK to pursue greatness, and it’s OK to want to work absolutely the hardest you can to the best of your ability to try to excel in what you’re doing,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Just not to the extent that the goal and the title is most important.”

McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the 400-meter hurdles and 4×400-meter relay at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games. She has also earned three World Championship gold medals from her 2019 and 2022 races, according to Team USA.

McLaughlin-Levrone has built one of the most profound careers in track and field history — success that she said has never been rooted in medals or fame, but in her faith.

“I don’t care if I gain another follower or an endorsement,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “I want to walk away knowing that I gave everything I had and that God is pleased with me.”

McLaughlin-Levrone said she learned to redefine her success by explaining her relationship with God rather than her performance on the track.

“What matters was — did I enjoy it? Did I give it everything I had too? Can I walk away content knowing that?” McLaughlin-Levrone said.

Ashley Eagan, Women’s Cross Country and Track senior, said McLaughlin-Levrone’s speech about faith resonated with her, especially as she approaches a major life transition with graduation coming near.

“It is nice to hear about how someone who’s had more experience in life than me tell me that the foundation of the Lord is constant,” Eagan said.

Eagan said McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the sport’s most accomplished figures who are “larger than life” — making the experience all that more meaningful.

“To be able to sit so close and hear her talk twice now, it’s almost grounding,” Eagan said. “You see her on screens, your phone and your TV, and she’s an absolute icon in what she does, and then she comes in the room and talks and she’s just another person.”

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Plisinski said hearing from an athlete at the top of their sport shifted his views on what is attainable.

“Hearing from an athlete of that caliber just shows you what greatness looks like in person,” Plisinski said. “It makes it feel even more possible and more realistic right in front of you.”

Owen Tift, Men’s Water Polo utility player, said McLaughlin-Levrone’s outlook as an elite athlete made her message most impactful, even across different sports.

“As an athlete, and as a college athlete and if I want to play in the future, it is super interesting and inspirational to hear somebody that’s gone through it and been the best,” Tift said.

Tift said one moment that stood out to him in particular was McLaughlin-Levrone’s knowledge of scripture and its influence on her life’s work.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s said Psalm 115:1 is a biblical verse she keeps close to her heart, one that guides her in all aspects of life.

“The fact that she knew so many bible verses that inspired her and hit her in a certain way and the way that she explained those bible verses was very cool to see and hear,” Tift said.

Freshman infielder Will Goodman said McLaughlin-Levrone’s message about identity struck him the most.

“My biggest takeaway was that our identity is rooted in Christ,” Goodman said. “Instead of us being athletes who happen to be Christian, we are Christians that happen to be athletes.”

McLaughlin-Levrone’s visit left student-athletes with a fresh perspective on balancing ambition and faith, cementing the idea that success extends far beyond competition and achievements within one’s sport.

“It is inspiring because it shows that there’s people in this world that value their faith in front of their sport, even someone who is as successful as her,” Goodman said. “That’s actually what propelled her forward in her career and that is really inspiring to see.”

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Contact Madison Chavez via email: madison.chavez@pepperdine.edu