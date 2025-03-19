Pepperdine Swim and Dive Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for 19th Consecutive Semester

For the 19 consecutive semesters, the Pepperdine Women’s Swim and Dive team has once again proven that excellence extends beyond the pool.

The swim and dive team has been recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-America Team, an honor awarded to programs that achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. With an impressive 3.56 GPA for the Fall 2024 semester, the Waves continue to set the standard for academic and athletic achievement.

“This is an incredible honor, and it is no surprise that our women have earned this award,” Head Coach Ellie Monobe said. “Our women take immense pride in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.”

This recognition places Pepperdine among 781 teams from 459 institutions across the country that met the criteria for the award. The CSCAA, founded in 1922, is the nation’s first organization of college swim and dive coaches and is dedicated to advancing the sport while promoting academic success among student-athletes, according to the CSCAA.

With over 19,000 student-athletes included in this year’s recognition, Pepperdine’s continued excellence highlights the program’s commitment to balancing both rigorous competition and academic performance.

Earning this distinction for 19 consecutive semesters reflects not only the dedication of Pepperdine’s student-athletes but also the culture instilled by the coaching staff. Monobe said academic success is just as important as performance in the pool.

“In most collegiate sports, you are forced to learn how to prioritize and manage your time,” Monobe said. “Because of the nature of our sport, we have very structured schedules and training plans that test their time management and organization skills weekly.”

The coaching staff ensures that student-athletes have the support they need to thrive academically. From structured study sessions to mentorship programs, the team prioritizes education alongside competition.

Monobe explained how all of her student athletes must attend study hall to help them adapt to the demands of balancing academics and athletics. “You get these awards and the highest team GPA in the department through hard work and commitment. I think those values are crucial for any successful organization, much like our team and the legacy we are hoping to leave behind.” Monobe said.

For the student-athletes, maintaining a strong GPA while training at an elite level requires discipline, time management and support from teammates. Many swimmers credit their success to the strong sense of camaraderie within the team.

“We are all so close and have such good relationships, and we are always together, at the library or each other’s houses, studying together. junior free swimmer Anna Ryan said. We know each other’s schedules, so we check in regularly,” “We are all aware of where people are in their classes, and if they need extra support, we are there to encourage them.”

Ryan emphasized that the team’s driven mindset is what fuels both their academic and athletic success.

“These are some of the most motivated people I have ever been around, and that reflects in the pool and outside of it,” said Ryan. “Everyone wants to be the best they can be.”

Pepperdine’s continued recognition as a Scholar All-America Team is a testament to the program’s ability to develop well-rounded student-athletes. By emphasizing the importance of academics alongside athletic achievement, the Waves demonstrate that success in one area does not have to come at the expense of the other.

For incoming student-athletes, balancing the demands of school and training can be a major adjustment. Ryan offered advice and emphasized the importance of asking for help and using the many resources available at Pepperdine.

“Organization and time management are crucial, but if you establish a routine, balancing everything is totally manageable,” Ryan said.

As the Waves prepare for the next phase of their season, their dedication to both academics and athletics remains unwavering. With 19 straight semesters of excellence behind them, the team looks ahead to continuing this proud tradition for years to come.

