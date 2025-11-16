Pepperdine Students are Powered by Protein

Across Pepperdine’s campus, protein has become increasingly implemented and important. From Starbucks’ protein coffee to viral TikToks about “30 grams per meal,” students are embracing high-protein diets as part of a larger shift toward fitness-focused lifestyles.

Pepperdine senior Alysha Burles, who works as a fitness monitor at the campus gym, said protein has transformed the way she eats and approaches wellness.

“Starting my day with protein sets me on the right track,” Burles said. “It’s like the foundation for everything else.”

Burles said she started prioritizing protein after learning about its essential role in muscle growth and recovery.

Shaking Things Up

Experts describe the “protein craze” as a growing national trend among college students who view protein intake as a marker of health and discipline, according to Florida State University News. This shift has led mainstream food chains to jump on board. Starbucks now offers protein-enhanced cold brews and smoothies for an additional one to two dollars.

“I saw Starbucks added protein to their drinks,” Burles said. “I haven’t tried it, but it just shows how everyone’s trying to get in on it.”

College-aged adults increasingly view protein as “the most important macronutrient,” even if they aren’t training for a sport, according to Frontiers in Nutrition. The study noted many students misunderstand how much protein is actually necessary, with 81% unable to correctly identify daily recommendations.

Macro Management

Graduate Master of Business Administration student Darius Eftekhar, who played tennis at Sacred Heart University, said it is all about balance.

“Everything in moderation,” Eftekhar said. “As an athlete, I have to eat 4,000 calories a day, sometimes more carbs than protein, because I need it for energy. However, for others, this is not the case. You have to listen to what your body needs.”

Brandon Cox, a Health Science major at Cal State Channel Islands, said he agreed with this sentiment.

Including carbs and healthy fats in meals is key, especially since focusing too much on one macronutrient can throw off an overall diet, Cox said.

“Before I started working out, I wouldn’t really count my macros or anything,” Cox said. “But once I started, I noticed how important it was. I also noticed focusing too much on one macronutrient can totally throw off my diet. It’s important to get all three: carbs, fat and protein.”

Whey More Than A Fad

While the trend may sound like another health kick, protein’s popularity does not show signs of slowing down. The nutrient plays a critical role in not just muscle maintenance, but hormone balance and immune function as well, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

“It’s here to stay,” Burles said. “Even if you’re not trying to build muscle, it’s still important to get your protein in.”

Burles said protein has become a crucial part of her life. Once she began working out regularly, she started researching how to properly feed her muscles afterward.

“When I started focusing on muscle growth, I realized I wasn’t eating enough protein before,” Burles said. “Now I try to start my mornings with about 30 grams, and it sets the tone for the day.”

For beginners just starting their health journey, Cox said it is important to stay intentional and consistent. Using simple tools such as a food scale and free apps makes the transition into a healthy lifestyle easier, Cox said.

Social media also plays a major role, with TikTok and Instagram full of fitness creators posting high-protein recipes and tips. Burles said the most important thing in a lifestyle change is to stay consistent.

“It’s important that you realize you want to change something about yourself and go for it,” Burles said. “Whatever it may be, just kind of stick to that goal and just go for it.”

