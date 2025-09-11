Pepperdine Responds to Charlie Kirk Killing

Thousands of flags fly on Alumni Park as part of the Waves of Flags display Sept. 10. Despite the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony near the display will continue as planned. Photo by Betsy Burrow

Members of the Pepperdine community responded to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday afternoon. Kirk was hosting a college speaker event when he was killed, according to the Associated Press.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s horrific event at Utah Valley University that resulted in the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Emergency Services wrote in a Sept. 10 email to the Pepperdine community. “As we process and pray for those affected by this tragedy, we want to assure the Pepperdine community that your safety is our highest priority and that the University has resources available for those who need them.”





Kirk speaks at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in June 2023. Kirk was 31 years old when he died. Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore

Pepperdine’s annual Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony, set to take place near the Waves of Flags display at Alumni Park on Sept. 11, will still take place. Actor Dennis Quaid is scheduled as the keynote speaker, with Chancellor Sara Young Jackson also giving remarks.

“Security plans for upcoming events, including the 9/11 Memorial and the Worship Summit, had already been developed,” Emergency Services wrote. “Those plans are being reviewed again and will be enhanced as appropriate. Attendees can expect a visible security presence and staff on-site to provide assistance.”

Rows of chairs and an empty stage sit near the Waves of Flags display on Alumni Park on Sept. 10. Actor Dennis Quaid is scheduled to speak at the Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony. Photo by Betsy Burrow

Student groups at Pepperdine, including the Pepperdine Beacon, Pepperdine College Republicans, Pepperdine College Democrats and Pepperdine’s Turning Point USA chapter, made Instagram posts mourning Kirk’s death Wednesday afternoon.

“His passing is a significant loss felt by countless people across the country,” the Beacon wrote. “Our thoughts are with his wife, Erika, and their two children during this difficult time.”

After President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff, flags across campus, such as at Brock House and the Thornton Administrative Center, were set to half-staff.

Three flags fly at half-staff in front of the Thornton Administrative Center on Sept. 10. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk after he was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Betsy Burrow

Local conservative group 805 Patriots, which had already planned a flag-flying motorcade to honor the first responders and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, is now set to host a remembrance ceremony for Kirk on Malibu Canyon Road near Alumni Park, according to the group’s Instagram.

Other events hosting high-profile political activists, such as a scheduled appearance for conservative Ben Shapiro at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, were also postponed or cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

This is a developing story.

