Pepperdine Releases First-Year Student Census

Infographic by Christine Park

Kristy Collins, dean of Enrollment Management, released the Pepperdine Class of 2030 student census in a Sept. 30 email to the Graphic. The report included statistics on enrollment, GPA averages and male-to-female ratio.

This year’s freshman class brought in 1,084 students, representing a 21-student increase from the Class of 2029, with both classes sharing an average high school GPA of 3.54. The University enrolled 87 transfer students this year and 677 in-state students with 334 of those students within 50 miles of the institution. Pepperdine enrolled 70 international students, an 11-person decrease from the year prior.

“When picking my schools I knew that I didn’t want to leave California because I wanted to be close to my family,” first-year Stephanie Garcia-Ortiz said. “That’s why I like Pepperdine so much, it’s only an hour away from home. Having that reassurance that I can come home on Friday to get away from the busy campus makes me feel better.”

95 new student athletes were recruited, six more than the Class of 2029 with multiple notable additions to the rosters. Women’s Indoor Volleyball Head Coach Scott Wong recruited seven new freshmen, making it the largest recruiting class. Men’s Basketball brought in freshman forward/guard Alex Constanza, ranked No. 47 in the 2026 SCNEXT 100, ESPN’s national high-school recruiting database. Men’s Water Polo brought in freshman center Ivan Khramtsov from Canada, and has already begun rotating freshman utility Will Stuart into the game.

Freshman Sullivan Leonard, middle blocker for Women’s Indoor Volleyball, shared why she chose Pepperdine.

“I chose Pepperdine because of the outstanding coaching and staff and team culture it brought,” Leonard said. “The location is an obvious give away, but there are so many factors outside of volleyball as well that make this place so special. I have been enjoying bonding with my team and meeting new people.”

Following the previous year’s pattern, the Class of 2030 brought in 706 females and 425 males. The most popular divisions included Business Administration with 331 students, Natural Science with 230 students, Social Science with 215 students and Communication with 119.

Among majors, business was the most popular, bringing in 220 students, an increase of 22 from the Class of 2029. Biology follows with 135 students, a decrease from the previous year’s 143. Psychology enrolled 91 students this year, only a difference of three from the Class of 2029.

The College of Health Science also announced its second nursing cohort, with 64 first-year students.

Some of the smallest first-years’ majors include Computer Science with seven students, Integrated Marketing Communications with 24 students and Sport Administration with 33 students.

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Natalie Amoroso via email: natalie.amoroso@pepperdine.edu