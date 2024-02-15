Pepperdine Mourns Loss of Senior Alec Kesheshian

Pepperdine University is mourning the loss of Seaver College senior Alec Kesheshian. Kesheshian was from Los Angeles and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Advertising, according to a University press release.

Kesheshian died Jan. 30, according to the press release. He was involved in a car crash on Jan. 25, when a driver ran a red light and collided with Kesheshian’s car, Connie Horton wrote in a Jan. 31 email to the community.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news,” said Wangari Njathi, assistant professor of Integrated Marketing Communication, according to the press release. “Alec was a vibrant presence in my class, always smiling and answering questions.”

Kesheshian was a fashion entrepreneur who owned God’s Dream, a lifestyle clothing company inspired by his travels to Italy and Japan. Kesheshian started the company when he was 16 years old and opened a store on Melrose Avenue in 2020, according to the press release.

His work has been featured in prominent magazines such as Forbes, London Daily Post, American Daily Post and Disrupt Magazine, according to the press release.

“We would like to say that the loss of a member of our broader Armenian diaspora deeply saddens us,” said Mary Karapetyan, vice president of the Armenian Student Association. “Given that the Armenian community is extremely small in both Pepperdine and Los Angeles, such losses are much more heart-rending, even if we did not have the opportunity to personally know the individual.”

The University hosted a drop-in memorial service in Stauffer Chapel on Feb. 12, to honor Kesheshian’s life. The service was a time of prayer and celebration of Kesheshian and the impact he made on all of his friends and family who loved him, Horton wrote in a Feb. 2 email to the community.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Alec’s family, friends, and loved ones and keep them in our hearts during this time of grief,” Horton wrote. “Please join me in lifting up Alec’s family in prayer and remembering Alec as a beloved member of our Pepperdine community.”

