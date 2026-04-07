Pepperdine Hosts In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder Ellingson

President Jim Gash (left) talks with In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson at the March 31 President’s Speaker Series in Firestone Fieldhouse. Snyder-Ellingson said her go-to In-N-Out order is double meat, fried mustard, extra spread, pickles and chopped chilis. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine University

President Jim Gash welcomed Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, as his latest guest at the March 31 President’s Speaker Series at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The event featured an hour-long conversation between Gash and Snyder-Ellingson about all things In-N-Out, her hardships, family, faith, philanthropy and her 2023 book, “The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger.” The conversation was followed by a short audience Q&A. Afterward, In-N-Out trucks served free, made-to-order burgers for attendees in the Firestone Fieldhouse parking lot.

“Lynsi is a visionary and servant leader committed to maintaining and enhancing the well-being of the entire In-N-Out Burger family, which now numbers more than 44,000 employees,” Snyder-Ellingson said.

According to Pepperdine’s website, “the President’s Speaker Series welcomes distinguished scholars and thought leaders representing diverse points of view to examine topics and issues facing our communities and the world today.”

Since 2024, the series has mostly featured conservative speakers, including former Polish President Andrzej Duda, intellectual Jordan Peterson, entrepreneur Palmer Lucky and Liz Truss, former U.K. prime minister.

Snyder-Ellingson is in line with this trend. In early 2025, she donated $2 million to MAGA Inc., a super PAC that backs President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

A Conversation With Snyder-Ellingson

Given that In-N-Out trucks are at some Pepperdine events, Gash first asked Snyder-Ellingson about opening up a brick-and-mortar In-N-Out location in Malibu.

“In the book, you talked about the importance of location when you’re choosing places for your stores,” Gash said. “What do you think about a location here in Malibu?”

Snyder-Ellingson laughed.

“It’s a beautiful location, just not for a store,” Snyder-Ellingson said.

After that, Snyder-Ellingson spoke about her personal beginning with In-N-Out Burger, which her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, founded in 1948. The company has remained family-run and -operated ever since, and after her father died, it was left in her hands.

Snyder-Ellingson said she has childhood memories of spending time at the In-N-Out office with her family, but felt disconnected from the business.

Instead, she spent her time on a ranch, riding on quads and catching snakes.

Students eat In-N-Out Burger in the Firestone Fieldhouse parking lot after the speaker series March 31. Seven In-N-Out trucks were parked outside after the event for attendees.

Gash then redirected the conversation to Snyder-Ellingson’s spiritual journey. In her book, she wrote about how faith has sustained her throughout her life.

After going through a divorce, Snyder-Ellingson said she felt like the “black sheep” of her family and distanced herself from the Lord. However, after seeing Mel Gibson‘s 2004 movie “The Passion of the Christ,” she felt called back to God and her faith.

Gash then asked what has changed and if anything will change about In-N-Out under Snyder-Ellingson’s leadership. Snyder-Ellingson said she has no plans for change. Instead, she prioritizes preserving her family’s legacy and the quality that In-N-Out customers know and love.

“It’s special because we don’t want to compromise,” Snyder-Ellingson said. “There’s good compromise, and there’s bad compromise. Compromising relationships and lots of other ways are great, but we won’t compromise our quality. We’re not gonna do things the quicker, easier way because it’s easier for us. We want to do what’s best for our customers.”

When Gash asked about her leadership style, Snyder-Ellingson said she practices servant leadership: to treat others the way you expect to be treated and to help people become better, just as Jesus did.

“It’s the best way because it’s biblical, for one,” Snyder-Ellingson said. “You think of Jesus, and he came, and he was serving others with his life and ultimately sacrificing. I think our goal is to make others better.”

Aside from the burgers, In-N-Out is known for putting Bible verses on everything from their cups to their burger wrappers, which Snyder-Ellingson said was a tradition her uncle started that she continues today.

“It’s incredible how staying true to your mission and staying true to your faith amongst outside pressures, despite how much more revenue you can make, is inspiring,” first-year Judah Steelman said.

The fry boat features Proverbs 24:16: “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.”

Snyder-Ellingson said she chose the verse to show that God’s grace is sufficient and you will always get back up no matter what.

Snyder-Ellingson said she was also involved in several philanthropic endeavors. After losing loved ones to drug addiction, she and her husband Sean Ellingson were inspired to start the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation to fight substance abuse and human trafficking.

Snyder-Ellingson also co-founded the Army of Love, which, according to its website, is a Christian ministry for the broken. After feeling broken herself, she said she wanted God to use her to make a difference in the world, and that’s what inspired her to create the ministry.

In addition, Snyder-Ellingson recently founded the His Eyes Foundation to provide support to those experiencing homelessness. She said she also to run the In-N-Out Burger Foundation for child abuse victims, which her family started.

With Seaver College graduation coming up next month, Gash asked Snyder-Ellingson to give advice to the senior class on how they can lead with purpose and integrity.

“Whatever you’re gonna do, do it all out and find a way to bring in glory,” Snyder-Ellingson said. “It’s so hard to wrap it all up because the goal is truly to love God and love others, and so whatever you do, you have to be able to do that.”

Q&A

The audience Q&A took place during the last 15 minutes of the event. Audience questions were submitted via a QR code link on the back of each guest’s event pamphlet.

The first question was: “What book in the Bible do you turn to the most?”

“I can’t pick favorites,” Snyder-Ellingson said.

The second question: “I imagine you’ve been approached by private equity firms. Were you ever tempted, and if not, why not?”

Snyder-Ellingson said she has never been tempted and it’s never been an option for her because there would be nothing for her to gain. Her purpose with the company is to preserve it and honor her family.

The third question: “Is In-N-Out’s simple menu a defensive or offensive business strategy?”

The menu has more to do with tradition than strategy, Snyder-Ellingson said. It’s part of In-N-Out’s identity, and she sees no reason to ever change it.

The fourth question: “How do you explain all the success of In-N-Out?”

Snyder-Ellingson started off by saying God has always had a hand on their company through the many ups and downs through the years, but ultimately, they wouldn’t have been able to make In-N-Out without the people. And, of course, the burgers.

The fifth question: “What is your favorite job as an associate?”

“Leafing the lettuce,” said Snyder-Ellingson.

The sixth and final question: “What does the era of automation mean for employees at In-N-Out? Would you ever transition to mobile order pick-up?”

Snyder-Ellingson said mobile ordering will never come to In-N-Out because the interaction and customer service are what make it so special, and mobile ordering would take that away.

After the audience Q&A, Gash asked Snyder-Ellingson a couple more closing questions.

With Pepperdine’s theme this year being “Greater Purpose,” Gash asked her what purpose she’s discerned from inside and outside of In-N-Out Burger.

Snyder-Ellingson said that her purpose comes from how God plans to use her. Being the president of In-N-Out is not her identity, but part of what she is called to do. She feels a big part of her calling is to help and love everyone.

Lastly, Gash jokingly asked her about potentially opening up an In-N-Out inside of Pepperdine’s campus.

The audience cheered and clapped for the idea, and although Snyder-Ellingson didn’t give a definite answer, she alluded that it would probably not happen.

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Contact Nicolette Aramian via email: nicolette.aramian@pepperdine.edu