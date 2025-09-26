Pepperdine Hosts 2025 Founder’s Day

President Jim Gash addresses the audience for the annual Founder’s Day at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 17. Gash launched this year’s campaign of “Purpose,” reflecting back on the University’s pursuit of excellence. Photos by Olivia Schneider

As the undergraduate students, faculty, staff, alumni and more piled in Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 17, the live orchestra began to serenade and the 2025 Founder’s Day began.

Founder’s Day is an annual ceremony that brings the Pepperdine community together to honor George Pepperdine’s vision and bid students well for each new academic year.

“Though much has obviously changed since I was a student, the values that he [George Pepperdine] built this University upon have not: values such as living with purpose, acting with a heart for service and leading with compassion,” said Dee Anna Smith, chair of Pepperdine’s Board of Regents.

Following tradition, alumni representatives for each decade from the 1930s to the 2020s marched through the aisles of Firestone Fieldhouse. The alumni march was led by alumnus Steve Blankenship (’78).

The march continued on by highlighting the international community within alumni and the student body. Lastly, faculty paraded in an organized manner under each division.

Senior H.L. McCullough, SGA president and former Graphic staff member, introduced President Jim Gash.

To start, Gash recounted George Pepperdine’s Dedicatory Address from when he founded the college in 1937.

“What we say here today in the dedication of these buildings is of very little importance, but the work which will be done through the days and years and generations to come will be of very great importance if that work is guided by the hand of God,” Gash said.

Gash then said the hand of God was with the University, looking back at its history, providing the resources, leadership, guidance and good fortune that made it necessary for Pepperdine to become the institution that it is now.

He asked three questions about the institution’s future direction.

“Will our coming work be of great importance?” Gash said. “Will it be guided by the hand of God? In the next phase of Pepperdine’s history, who will we become?”

Gash said the mission of the institution remains unwavering, existing to educate students for greater purpose and find their God-given calling by equipping them with the necessary skills to fulfill them.

“Our goal is not to integrate faith and learning, because here at Pepperdine, the two have never been separated from one another in the first place,” Gash said.

The Pepperdine Orchestra and Concert Choir perform at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 17. Each year, both ensembles prepare pieces that intentionally embody the spirit of Founder’s Day.

Going with the University’s pursuit of excellence, Gash said, all truth belongs to God and should be pursued relentlessly and without fear.

“We strive for excellence because we are in the deepest sense of the term called to it,” Gash said. “This is a worthy calling and a greater purpose.”

He concluded his speech by heeding to the 1937 address that he said will continue to tether the University to its mission.

The Dedicatory Address was recited by a student representative from each of Pepperdine’s respective schools. After the recitation, the Pepperdine Concert Choir and Orchestra performed the piece “O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing.”

Next, Provost Jay Brewster concluded the procession with a speech.

“I pray that this University will indeed do our small bit to glorify the name of God in the Earth and to extend his kingdom,” Brewster said.

Closing the ceremony, the choir sang a rendition of the Alma Mater song “We Will Climb,” singing with Pepperdine pride in honor of the institution’s values and culture.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Christine Park via email: christine.park@pepperdine.edu