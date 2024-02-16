Pepperdine Graphic

Pepperdine Graphic Print Edition 02.16.24

by

News

Black History Month 

Good News (Marley)

Alec Kesheshian 

Student takes over chapel 

SGA committees 

Fight to make PCH safe 

Reduced Shakespeare 

Country Mart crime 

A.I Training

Perspectives 

Staff Ed: Journalism love 

Rant: laptop policy 

Rave: laptop 

Scott Pilgrim 

Women have deeper friendships 

Advice: seasonal sickness 

Live by ocean 

Law school library over Payson 

Laws of life 

Envy hurts female friendships 

Sports

Baseball season 

OSU and WSU join WCC 

Global talent comes to malibu 

Hot Shots: NCAA transfer portal 

New Cheer coach 

Life & Arts 

Makoto Fujimura

Poetry reading 

Lunar new year

Tidepools

Poor Things review 

Vinyl records

Faculty couples

Local farmers markets 

Little free libraries