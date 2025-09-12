Pepperdine Graphic Print 9.12.25

News
- Good News: Storytelling through Design
- Pepperdine Responds to Charlie Kirk Killing
- Pepperdine International Programs Prepares to Launch Inaugural Kyoto Academic Year Program
- Judges Denies Motion for Reduced Bail for Fraser Bohm
- Pepperdine Serves Local Communities at 37th Step Forward Day
- Pepperdine Implements Canvas
- Form 990 Reveals Pepperdine’s Top Paid Employees for 2024
Perspectives
- Staff Editorial: The Graphic Spotlights Our Girls
- Opinion: Students with Dietary Restrictions Need More Clarity and Options
- Rant: Pepperdine Ditches The Myth Syllabus Week Is Not A Thing
- Rave: Syllabus Week is the Perfect Transition into a New Semester
- Opinion: Say No More Often
Life & Arts
- ‘Our 4 Angels’: How They Leave Their Marks on Those Who Love Them
- Album Review: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is actually ‘Girl’s Best Friend’
- Malibu Embraces Secondhand Style
- How to Crush Rush at Pepperdine
Sports