Pepperdine Graphic Print 4.13.2026

News
- Good News: Finding Home in CCB 143 – Pepperdine Graphic
- ‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Wait Continues for Fraser Michael Bohm Trial – Pepperdine Graphic
- SGA Elects 2026-27 President and Executive VP – Pepperdine Graphic
- Local Volunteers Promote Sustainability and Disability Inclusion Through Shemesh Farms – Pepperdine Graphic
- Pepperdine Political Groups Reflect on Free Speech
- From Fire to Tide: Malibu’s Wildfires Leave a Wake That Won’t Wash Away – Pepperdine Graphic
- SGA Passes Student Health Center Vending Machine Funds Request – Pepperdine Graphic
- London Program Reroutes From Turkey to Scotland After Iran War – Pepperdine Graphic
Perspectives
- Staff Ed: Seniors Offer Advice to Incoming Students – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: Hip-hop — Don’t Forget About the Album – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: Abolish ICE and Support Immigrants – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: Pepperdine Should Lift Protest Restrictions
- Opinion: SGA Needs More Publicity – Pepperdine Graphic
Life & Arts
- Through the Generations: Blue and Orange Runs in the Family – Pepperdine Graphic
- 15 Minutes to 40+ Minutes: Pokémon YouTube Landscape Evolves to Enormous Subsection – Pepperdine Graphic
- Armenian Students Bond Over Homemade Food – Pepperdine Graphic
- First-Years Reflect on a Year of Friendship, Growth and New Beginnings – Pepperdine Graphic
Sports
- Men’s Basketball Begins Griff Aldrich Era – Pepperdine Graphic
- Hot Shots: Two Races In — Mercedes and Ferrari Dominate, McLaren and Red Bull Struggle – Pepperdine Graphic
- Crossover: Pepperdine Men’s Basketball Brings Faith to the Court
- The Newest Wave: Women’s Basketball Head Coach Balances Motherhood with Leadership – Pepperdine Graphic
- Beyond the Stats: Daniel Patterson Steps Up to the Plate as a Game-Changing Leader – Pepperdine Graphic
- Baseball Midseason Outlook: Waves’ Pitching Dominates and Coaching Expertise Grows – Pepperdine Graphic
- Farewell Firestone Fieldhouse – Pepperdine Graphic