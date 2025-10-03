Pepperdine Graphic Print 10.3.25

News
- Good News: Fall in Love Again and Again – Pepperdine Graphic
- Pepperdine Drops Four Spots in 2026 College Rankings
- Reel Inn Malibu Fans Call for Rebuilding: It Might Just Happen – Pepperdine Graphic
- New Malibu Initiative Pushes Residents to Rethink Wildfire Safety – Pepperdine Graphic
Perspectives
- Staff Editorial: Find Your Purpose in Education – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: The Normalization of Plastic Surgery Harms Women – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: Nostalgia Feels Different in College – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: AI is a Symptom of the Educational Problem – Pepperdine Graphic
- Opinion: People can Learn from ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ – Pepperdine Graphic
- Letter to the Editor: Everyone Needs to Chill Out About College Rankings – Pepperdine Graphic
Life/Arts
- Students Reminiscence About Their Treasured Childhood Possessions – Pepperdine Graphic
- Celebrating Life Creates an Exciting World – Pepperdine Graphic
- PIT Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy, Community – Pepperdine Graphic
- Reading Transports Students to Their Dream Realities – Pepperdine Graphic
- https://pepperdine-graphic.com/calabasas-coffee-house-brews-community/
Sports
- Women’s Swim and Dive Chasing Swells of Success in 2025 – Pepperdine Graphic
- Hotshots: World Series & Award Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season – Pepperdine Graphic
- Men’s Water Polo Loses Two in Northern California – Pepperdine Graphic
- Thrown In the Deep End: How Jon Carcarey Rose to the Surface – Pepperdine Graphic