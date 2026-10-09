Pepperdine Graphic Print 10.09.2026

News
- Letter from the Editor: The Cornell 7 Case Affects All of Us
- Pepperdine Releases First-Year Student Census
- Form 990 Reveals Pepp’s Top Earners for FY2025
Perspectives
- Staff Editorial: The Graphic Stands with Jane Doe and The Cornell Daily Sun
- Opinion: AI Advertisements Look Tacky
- Opinion: The NFL Reigns Supreme as the Best Major American Sports League
- Opinion: Recent Storms are a Symptom of Recent Climate Policy
- Opinion: Voting Restrictions Suppress Millions of Citizens
Life and Arts
- ‘The Space Between’ Brings Authenticity to the Malibu City Gallery
- Local Artist Paints Messages of Ocean Pollution Through Murals
- Food Review: Bread Head Slice Above of the Rest
- The Art of Reminiscing: How Storytelling Enhances the Allure of Life
Sports