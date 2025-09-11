Pepperdine Golf Swings Into 2025 Season

Senior Brady Siravo wins the individual title at the Shahalee Players Championship in Sammamish, Wash., on Sept. 7. Siravo finished with a three-round score of 213. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

The Pepperdine golf teams took some early September swings as they make their way through another season. Both the Men’s and Women’s teams hit the road for their tournaments. The men’s team moved up the coast to compete in Washington, while the women had a longer journey to Minnesota.

Men’s Team

The men competed first at the Shahalee Players Championship in Sammamish, Wash. on Sept. 6-7. While the team placed seventh out of 12 competitors, there was a lot of shine on some individual Waves.

Senior Brady Siravo was the most successful Pepperdine representative. Siravo finished with a three-round score of 213 (73-68-72) (-3) at the par-72, 7,003-yard course, according to Pepperdine Athletics. These numbers propelled him to the individual title, making it his second collegiate tournament win.

It was a close race for Siravo, golfing against his teammate, senior Mahanth Chirravuri. Entering the final three holes, Siravo and Chirravuri were in a four-way tie, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Siravo’s final-round birdie proved to be the difference-maker, as the two non-Pepperdine golfers finished one stroke behind, and Chirravuri finished tied for sixth place. Chirravuri’s top 10 placement gave Pepperdine two representatives in this group, a statistic only matched by team champion Arizona State and runner-up Texas, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Women’s Team

The women’s team kicked off their fall 2025 season with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Sept. 8-10. Pepperdine faced some tough competition in this tournament, as nine competing teams were ranked in the top 25 nationally, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Senior Jeneath Wong is the only upperclassman representing Pepperdine in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Sept. 8-10. Wong was named to the All-WCC Team in the spring.

A younger team represented the Waves in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Out of the five players, three returning Waves and two freshmen made their collegiate debuts, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Even out of the returners, only one of them is a senior, Jeneath Wong, with sophomores Eunseo Choi and Grace Anderson filling in the other spots.

Wong and Choi were named to the All-WCC Team this spring, and Choi was named the WCC Freshman of the Year, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Choi was also named to the ANNIKA Award Watch List and as a Golfweek Preseason All-American ahead of this tournament.

Sophomore Eunseo Choi is one of the players representing Pepperdine at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Sept. 8-10. Choi was named the WCC Freshman of the Year last season.

Even with being one of only three teams not nationally ranked by Golf Channel, the women’s team had a successful outing in Minnesota, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Overall, the Waves finished in seventh place out of 12 competing teams. This placement was above No. 5 Arizona State, No. 6 Duke and No. 25 Cal.

They finished 15 over par as a team, and Choi was the Waves’ top golfer. The sophomore placed 10th individually and finished one under par with a 74, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves will keep rolling on with more tournaments approaching. The men will compete again Sept. 15-16 in Ooltewah, Tenn. at the Invitational at the Honors Course. The women will get a little more of a break before they return to action Sept. 22-24 at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo.

_________________________________

