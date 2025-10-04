Pepperdine Gets a Taste of LA’s Underground Music Scene at KWVS Live

Bluedive’s Aiden Dixon performs their unreleased song, “Gallows Gal” on Sept. 18 in the Amphitheatre. Dixon said it was his favorite song to perform. Photos by Mellissa Huston

Pepperdine’s radio show, KWVS, hosted their live concert — KWVS Live — in the Amphitheatre on Sept. 18 in collaboration with Creative Connection and the Art Club.

The concert included a lineup of performances from Goosechase, Blame My Youth, Jay Wavez, Bluedive and solo artist Drelli, who said he describes his sound as “swag bop.”

Students, music lovers and Malibu residents all brought their friends, grabbed food and hung out while listening to live music.

“One of my favorite things about music, personally, is just the way that it brings people together,” Bluedive drummer Nate Miles-Urdan said.

The concert was put together by the KWVS Event Director Gillian Flynn. Flynn said she joined KWVS during her freshman year, stating that it was a fun way for her to get closer to her friends and find a community.

Flynn said she oversees all aspects of event coordination for KWVS, including decorations and food. With this being one of their biggest events, she had some help.

“I hope that people enjoy it and have a good time and get some food, and I hope we have a good turnout,” Flynn said. “It was just challenging to get the bands, because we’ve never really done an event like this before. But, it all worked out in the end.”

Bluedive, an LA-based SoCal band, opened for the show. They played multiple songs from their newly released debut album, “Everything You Ever Wanted,” as well as a couple of unreleased songs and a cover of “*Sobs Quietly*” by Mom Jeans.

The band was formed by three UCLA students: Nate Miles-Urdan (drums), Sebastian Landa (bass) and Aidan Dixon (vocals/guitar).

The three met through Dixon’s roommate, who introduced Miles-Urdan to the rest of the band after hearing they were searching for a new drummer. Dixon said they had a test practice, they meshed well and the rest was history.

“It’s cool because we all have a pretty different background, but then we each sort of bring our own little flair, and I think it makes our music unique,” Dixon said.

The band had a very unique sound paired with raw and emotional lyrics, which were emphasized by Dixon’s powerful vocals. They ended their set with “Gallows Gal,” one of their unreleased songs, which masterfully combines their original emo-punk sound with a hint of country.

“I always love an opportunity to show our music to new people,” Miles-Urdan said. “We were playing for the same crowds for so long at UCLA, and just branching out and getting to meet new people, getting to perform for new people, and making new connections.”

Audience members clap and cheer during Drelli’s set at KWVS Live on Sept. 18 in the Amphitheatre. Drelli passed out “Pepperdine Loves Drelli” shirts to audience members.

A crowd favorite from the night was Goosechase, another grunge band.

Goosechase delivered amazing, loud instrumentals and beautiful vocals. One audience member, Cam Farmer, shared that Goosechase’s set had been the highlight of her night. Farmer added that she loved their vibe and praised the lead singer, Milissa’s, vocals.

_________________________________

