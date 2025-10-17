Pepperdine Community Welcomes Pura Vida Miami

Pura Vida Miami opens at Cross Creek Ranch on Sept. 23. Assistant Manager Luis Perez said Pura Vida is making efforts to contribute to the Malibu community beyond just being a restaurant. Photos by Melissa Bustos Rocha

Pura Vida Miami has made its appearance at the Cross Creek Ranch shopping center.

Husband-wife duo, Omer and Jennifer Horev, recently introduced Pura Vida Miami to Malibu, enhancing palates and strengthening communities.

“It’s more than just a restaurant,” said Luis Perez, assistant manager at Pura Vida. “It’s more of a kind of culture that we’re trying to build into a healthier lifestyle.”

About Pura Vida Miami

The brand describes itself as a wellness-focused eatery that offers a balanced menu with nutritious dishes to promote a healthy lifestyle, according to its mission statement.

The company was founded in 2012, with its first establishment located in South Beach, Florida, according to its website. The menu includes a range of options for coffee, tea, superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, all-day breakfast, salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches and desserts.

The start of the passion project began when Omer Horev set out to create a local spot where he could go for good coffee and a healthy breakfast, according to Woo Working Women. Jennifer Horev encouraged him to expand the brand past local lines, and together they created the elevated vision we know and love.

They both worked together to craft the delicious, health-conscious and allergy-friendly menu while she led with the interior design of the restaurant, according to Woo Woo Working Women.

“We are excited to carry forward our commitment to serving health-conscious cuisine throughout South Fla and beyond as we are looking to double in size by the end of 2024,” Jennifer Horev said in an interview with Woo Woo Working Women.

The brand has 41 locations in California, one of the newest additions being at the newly renovated shopping center, Cross Creek Ranch, according to its website.

Pura Vida staff prepares orders at running station Sept. 23. Perez said he recommends the Cali Chicken and highlights how Pura Vida is the perfect place for students who need quick, healthy and fulfilling food options.

Pura Vida Miami and Malibu Community

Pura Vida Miami says guests are immersed in the “serene spirit of the beach house,” with the Malibu location being intentionally designed to evoke calmness and ocean-inspired tones, according to its website.

Being a refreshing addition to the Malibu community, SGA Class Senator Jamir Rolle said Pepperdine students will respond positively to the opening.

“Pepperdine students are big on healthy eating, and that aligns with Pura Vida’s whole vibe,” Rolle said. “The food is not just good for you, but it’s really satisfying – it’s the kind of place you can go with friends to study, hang out, or grab a quick bite.”

Rolle, being from Boca Raton, Fla said he was familiar with Pura Vida and felt excited that a place he associated with home was coming to Malibu.

Perez said he viewed Pura Vida Miami as more than just a restaurant, but rather a culture that’s centered on promoting a lifestyle rooted in wellness.

The Malibu location of Pura Vida Miami was created with the purpose of capturing the essence of a beach house. The choice of this location was intentional, with a thoughtful seaside design to create a calm and airy aesthetic, according to their website.

With the open-floor layout, friendly staff and Instagram-friendly food, the Malibu location enhances Pura Vida’s aesthetic, Perez said.

“The vibes out here are really good, it’s kind of close to the beach. Overall, it’s a great atmosphere,” Perez said.

So far, this chain has received positive reviews and feedback from Malibu locals. Its grand opening received abundant attention on social media platforms, with a lot of excitement from the Malibu community.

“The first weekend we were open, we were packed, slam packed, and we got to meet a lot of locals,” Perez said.

Perez said he recognizes the hardships that Malibu locals have experienced due to the Palisades Fire.

“Honestly, the people in Malibu, even though they’ve been through a lot, they’ve been welcoming us very great, and it’s very appreciative.” Perez said

While the location has only been open for a few weeks, Pura Vida Miami has a high rating of 4.8 stars, with outstanding comments about their food, staff and the overall atmosphere, according to their Yelp page.

Perez said Pura Vida not only cares about sharing whole, fresh and healthy ingredients with the Malibu community, but they also care about the community’s needs, through their sustainability and community support.

“Right now, currently, we are teamed up with FoodCycle LA,” Perez said. “We are giving away our pastries that we don’t use throughout the day. We don’t like to waste.”

