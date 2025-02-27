Pepperdine Community Celebrates Mountain Parking Structure Opening

Pepperdine’s Student Government Association (SGA), Student Programming Board, Rise, Student Wellness Advisory Board(SWAB) and Campus Rec put on a Parking Party Friday, Feb. 21 to celebrate the new Mountain Parking structure. The event was held on the top level of the parking structure.

The party commemorated the structure’s opening on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students learned more about the Mountain while enjoying the different food and activities offered.

“This structure needs to be celebrated because we are no longer suffering from lack of parking,” Myers Mentzer, senior and SGA President said. “The event is for students and is put on by students to raise awareness that you can park there and communicate general awareness about the Mountain.”

The idea for a party to commemorate the opening of the structure was first proposed in Sept. 2024, Mentzer said.

“The vendors that we partnered with were very receptive to this idea,” Mentzer said. “People want to be a part of our community, we don’t have to beg people.”

The event featured food from Irv’s Burgers and Prince Street Pizza, according to an email from the Board on Feb. 17. Other offerings included custom trucker hats, a french fry station, mini donuts, spin classes, a photo booth and giveaways from Tesla such as vouchers where students can test drive a Tesla for 24 hours.

“I came to this event because I’m very excited about the new parking structure,” junior Leah Marquell said. “I wanted to be here to celebrate and help support my friends who planned the party.”

Marquell said her favorite part of the event was the different vendors and being able to hang out with friends.

First-year Danai Simmons said she enjoyed how organized everything was.

“I think the event is organized really well and there’s a variety of things to do which is nice,” Simmons said.

First-year Caitlin Kakuda said her favorite part was spending time with her friends.

“I’ve enjoyed spending quality time with my friends and being able to sit in a Tesla listening to music with them,” Kakuda said.

Myers said by attending the event she hopes students will gain knowledge about the parking structure and learn more about the Mountain.

“Having Campus Rec with spin bikes at the Party represents the Mountain will have a fitness center,” Mentzer said. “Having Rise there shows there will be a Rise center in the Mountain.”

Mentzer said that she enjoyed working with different departments to plan this event because it has helped her learn a lot.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the Board because they have taught me so much,” Myers said. “I’ve learned more about insurance and risk. I’ve just really enjoyed getting to work with all the people that are helping to make this event happen.”

The event was a good way to build community, Marquell said.

“I’ve been able to talk to a lot of my friends and celebrate this milestone in our school’s history with them,” Marquell said.

