Pepperdine Cheerleading Breaks the Cheerleader Stereotype

Beyond the polished routines and sparkling uniforms, Pepperdine Cheer is breaking the cheerleader stereotype and rewriting what it means to really be a cheerleader.

Senior cheerleader Georgia Puckett has been a part of the cheer team for two years and advocates to disprove the harmful stereotype of cheerleaders depicted in society.

“These women are so empowering,” Puckett said. “They don’t get enough recognition for that because of the stereotype that is so engraved in our society.”

What Is the Stereotype

Morgan Twibell, writer for the Harbinger, wrote in a 2013 article that society often portrays cheerleaders as a one-sized, unintelligent mean girl, whether it stems from movies or reality TV shows.

“Everything in society nowadays really does depict a very surface-level cheerleader who only cares about how they look,” Puckett said. “Or cheering with their pom poms for their boyfriend on the football team.”

Senior cheer captain Brooke Carter references Dance Moms, a Lifetime reality dance show, saying that the reflection on dancers/cheerleaders from the show is what many believe to be the cheerleader stereotype.

“Cheer is different because it’s not what everyone thinks it is,” Carter said. “It’s a lot more supportive and friend-based and just having a good time — not trying to compete for the top of the pyramid”

On a different side of the stereotype spectrum, there is an age-old debate on whether cheerleading is a sport or not.

Head Coach Madeline Massingill has faced this debate throughout her professional and coaching career.

“I think cheerleaders get overlooked in so many ways,” Massingill said. “I don’t think they get recognized as athletes like they should.”

Pepperdine Cheer Versus the Stereotype

Pepperdine cheerleaders and coaches alike work to create an environment that is focused on not only training athletes to be their best but also fostering and supporting the growth of amazing women.

“Pepperdine Cheer differs from society because we as a team really do try and strive to be more than just a cheerleader,” Puckett said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see the girls on the team of all majors, ages and backgrounds be on the team and be a person and a friend before they’re a cheerleader.”

Carter said other cheerleading environments that she has been a part of have an ideal mold their cheerleaders have to fit into, but for Pepperdine Cheer, it’s the opposite.

“We have people from all different backgrounds and all different body types,” Carter said. “We’re really trying to make everyone shine their own way, whatever that may be.”

Puckett believes that a team’s beauty and chemistry aren’t one size fits all.

The differences among them are their strengths, and Puckett said that although they are all unique, they come together to make something very special.

“It’s beautiful to know that we all are so different, but we all make up a perfect team,“ Puckett said.

Carter has been on the cheer team for the past four years, and she said Pepperdine has always been a positive environment that promotes growth yet staying true to yourself.

“I’ve never gotten that vibe from Pepperdine of being, ‘You have to fit in this box, and we’re only going to accept you if you look a certain way,'” Carter said.

Massingill describes Pepperdine cheerleaders as being the opposite of mean girls.

Massingill said that her cheerleaders are hardworking and determined, but her favorite characteristic that they all seem to share is their kindness.

Puzzle Pieces to Create the Perfect Picture

Carter said that Pepperdine Cheer strives to create a cohesive team yet highlights each cheerleader’s strengths and uniqueness.

“We all just bring a different asset to the team to kind of put all the puzzle pieces together and play to everyone’s strengths,” Carter said.

Massingill has also been a key asset in creating an environment that allows the cheerleaders to be their best and grow.

“Meshing their talents and figuring out how we can help each other grow in ways so everyone’s well rounded has been so much fun, and I’ve seen so much growth in them this year,” Massingill said.

Puckett said their goal is to make sure to look out for the potential future Waves cheerleaders.

“It makes such a difference to see that they’re able to look at the cheerleaders and say,’I can do that too because I feel represented by someone who looks like me,'” Puckett said.

The diversity on the team is what makes them all work together and simultaneously learn from each other, Carter said. With cheerleaders from all over the map, they all come together to make a team built on kindness, hard work and empowerment — that is what it means to be a cheerleader.

