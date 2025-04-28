Pepperdine Beach Volleyball Secure Dominant 2-0 At Pepperdine Dual

Sitting at 13-13 on the season, Pepperdine Women’s Beach Volleyball is rapidly approaching the finish line and the WCC Championships.

Before then, the Waves host two final tourneys, the Pepperdine Dual and Dual Days, both at the Pepperdine Beach Courts.

Pepperdine opened the Pepperdine Dual on April 18, hosting the University of Oregon and Hope International University. This was Pepperdine’s first season matchups against the Ducks and the Royals.

To open the tournament, the Waves came out with force.

The Waves started down 0-1 after redshirt freshman Deanie Woodruff and junior Emi Erickson took a first-round loss sweep, 21-19 and 21-13. Pepperdine battled back with a win from duo junior Gabriella Perez and senior Madison Oriskovich, securing a 21-17 and 21-18 series sweep.

Oregon fought back with another win to take back the series lead, 1-2, but duos seniors Kate Clermont and McKenna Thomas, and freshman Emma Eden and graduate Ella Foti secured the series win for the Waves, 3-2 over the Ducks.

Eden and Foti fought with the Ducks in a winner-takes-all match, securing a 21-16, 18-21 and 15-9 win in three sets, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the second game of the series, the Waves matched up against the Royals, and Pepperdine set the tone for Dual Days on April 19.

In a five-game set, Pepperdine came out with a 5-0 dominant series sweep over Hope International to go 2-0 on the day.

Against the Royals, the Waves had a quick series.

Oriskovich and Perez opened with a dominant 21-7 and 21-9 series sweep over the Royals. The Waves followed up with another dominant win, with redshirt junior Emma Bubelis and Woodruff securing a 21-14 and 25-23 sweep and a 2-0 series lead after two sets.

Erickson and graduate Marley Johnson rounded out the series win in three games with a 21-10 and 21-7 win.

Clermont and Thomas, 21-15 and 21-13, and Eden and Foti, 21-9 and 21-10, recorded their second series win on the day with quick series wins over the Royals to secure the 5-0 series sweep, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves moved to 17-13 that same weekend, hosting Dual Days on April 20. Once again, they picked up two wins against Hope and Oregon, bringing their 2024-25 season to a close. They look ahead to the WCC Championships on April 24 against the University of the Pacific in Santa Monica, Calif.

