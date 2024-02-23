Pepperdine Baseball’s Defensive Mishaps and Untimely Hitting Result in 9-4 Loss to Utah

Graduate pitcher Matthew Boyer throws a pitch in a game against Utah on Feb. 17, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Boyer pitched five innings allowing seven runs. Photos by Millie Auchard

Pepperdine Baseball fell to the University of Utah Utes 9-4 Feb. 17, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. The Waves are now 1-2 on the young season.

The final line score for the game was Utah with nine runs, 11 hits, one error and six men left on base, while Pepperdine had four runs, seven hits, two errors and five men left on base.

“We got going a little too late offensively,” senior outfielder Connor Bradshaw said. “I think our guys need to start attacking a little early and just doing all that they can to really get on base.”

After a scoreless first inning from both teams, things started to unravel defensively for Pepperdine. After Utah led off with a double, the Utes hit a ball down the line that got past the third baseman. Then, graduate outfielder Nick Upstill failed to field properly, allowing the run to score and the batter to reach second.

With runners on first and second, Utah laid down a bunt, and the Waves failed to get an out, loading the bases. After a sacrifice fly put the Utes up 2-0 and left runners on the corner, Utah laid down another bunt that Boyer failed to field properly, allowing Utah to go up 3-0 and giving Pepperdine their second error of the inning.

“I don’t think any team in the country is good enough to not execute and still win on a regular basis,” junior infielder Justin Ruben said. “So, [it] just gets back to execution, and teams who win execute.”

Utah drove in two more runs, giving the Utes a 5-0 lead.

“Anytime we can get an out, even if it means giving up a run, you have a chance to limit them to maybe two runs instead of five,” head coach Rick Hirtensteiner said. “And then, it’s a closer game.”

Redshirt junior first baseman Luke Pemberton runs off the field after the top of the fourth in a game against Utah on Feb. 17, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Pepperdine lost to Utah 9-4.

Utah added two more runs, while Pepperdine had a couple of opportunities to start a rally but failed to get a big hit to drive in runs. The Waves started off the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles but were only able to scratch across one run, making the score 7-1.

The final line score for Utah’s starting pitcher — senior Brett Porthan — was seven innings pitched, one run, four hits, one strikeout and one walk.

“Our approach wasn’t as locked in as it should be,” Bradshaw said. “We are taking too many strikes, taking too many pitches early on in the account. That’s what made him good.”

The Waves started a rally during the bottom of the ninth by scoring three runs, but it was too little too late. This is the third game in a row in which Pepperdine has struggled on offense as they scored just one run in each of their previous two games. None of the Waves had a multi-hit, walk or RBI in the second game against Utah.

“We’re not clicking on all cylinders,” Hirtensteiner said. “Most of the guys that are in the starting lineup had success in our inner squads against our starting pitchers who are quite good. It’s just one of those things where they’re not rolling yet.”

Graduate outfielder Nick Upstill runs toward first base in a game against Utah on Feb. 17, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Upstill had one hit in the game.

The Waves’ next game was against California Baptist on Feb. 18, at James W. Totman Stadium where they lost 25-4. The Waves played Cal Baptist on Feb. 16, but also lost 4-1 in extra innings.

Pepperdine’s next games are a four-game series against Western Michigan on Feb. 23-25, at Eddy. D. Field Stadium.

