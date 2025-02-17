Pepperdine Baseball Opens Season Against University of Utah

On a sunny Valentine’s Day in Malibu, Pepperdine Baseball opened their season against University of Utah at Eddy D. Field Stadium.

A 10-inning game resulted in the University of Utah taking the game 3-1. This was also Tyler LaTorre’s first game as Pepperdine’s head coach.

Although Pepperdine started the season off with a loss, LaTorre said the team is preparing for a long season ahead.

“They’re getting ready for a marathon, not a sprint.” LaTorre said.

Pepperdine started the game off strong with a solo home run by senior infielder Julian Nunez at the top of the first inning.

Redshirt junior pitcher Tommy Scavone along with Pepperdine’s defense held off Utah in the second inning, keeping the score 1-0.

Although the windy circumstances were not ideal, Scavone said that they had a set pitching strategy going into the game.

“We had a goal of just throwing it over the plate and getting early swings and letting our defense work,” Scavone said.

LaTorre said he is working to push Waves Baseball offensively but is proud of the pitching and defense displayed by the team.

“We pitched really well today,” LaTorre said. “I was really happy with the way Tommy pitched today.”

Pepperdine’s defense kept Utah contained where a catch by sophomore outfielder Finley Buckner closed out the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second, Utah’s pitching held a strong game against Pepperdine where a double play took Pepperdine back into the dugout.

The Waves’ energy was high as they went into the third, with their eyes on the prize despite the offensive setback.

Freshman infielder Danny Cook said that Pepperdine Baseball’s determination is unlike any other team he has been a part of.

“All of these guys want to win every day,” Cook said.

At the top of the third, Utah hit a single but proceeded to strike out. Pepperdine followed with an out on second base, closing out the top of the third inning.

Pepperdine showed teamwork on the field where they trusted each other to do what they do best.

“The speed of which they came together and to work together has been really cool to see,” LaTorre said.

LaTorre said that the team coming together has also led to all-around better baseball. Utah had matched up against Pepperdine in the 2024 season and gave compliments regarding Pepperdine’s overall improvement.

“Utah actually played here last year and they came in and said that everything looks cleaner and everything looks like a top-end division one program.” LaTorre said.

The game was a pitching battle between the two teams where both held up strong defense until the top of the sixth when the Utes responded with a homer of their own to left field.

Utah got on base and proceeded to steal second. Following a walk by Pepperdine, an out at first base closed out the top of the sixth inning.

Pepperdine had less luck offensively and ended the bottom of the sixth with only one hit and one left on base.

Sophomore pitcher Collin Valentine came to the rescue in the top of the seventh, pitching two innings of relief, sending the game to the ninth inning without a hit for Utah.

Despite the strong front displayed by Pepperdine pitching, the Waves also had trouble at the plate and took the game into extra innings with a tie game, 1-1.

The tie remained until the top of the 10th inning and redshirt sophomore pitcher Adam Troy went in to pitch for Valentine.

Pepperdine first walked Utah where they advanced to third off a Utah double leading to two runs for the Utes, bringing them to a 3-1 lead.

At the bottom of the tenth, Pepperdine could not catch any momentum and finished the game without a hit in the 10th inning, ending the extras affair with a 1-3 loss to open their 2025 campaign.

LaTorre said that he wanted to prepare his players for a long season ahead and the offense displayed by Pepperdine was just getting the nerves out.

“I think our hitters just needed to get the first one out of the way,” LaTorre said. “There were probably some butterflies playing against another team for the first time.”

Pepperdine is 0-2 overall and prepares to take on the University of Utah again Feb. 16 at Eddy D. Field Stadium, and LaTorre said they are excited to come out swinging.

“We’re getting back to work early in the cages tomorrow and showing what we can really do offensively.” LaTorre said.

