Pepperdine Baseball Opens 2026 Season Against USC

Pepperdine Baseball comes together for a pregame huddle ahead of facing USC on Feb. 15 at Dedeaux Field. This series marked the start of their 2026 season. Photo courtesy of Greg Bintz

Baseball season is officially underway.

Pepperdine Baseball began their 2026 season on the road against the University of Southern California at Dedeaux Field, dropping a three-game series from Feb. 13-15. The Waves fell short 3-1 in the season opener before suffering a 11-0 defeat on Saturday and ended the series with a high-scoring 8-5 loss on Sunday.

The weekend gave early glimpses of talent from freshman first baseman/outfielder James Dell’Amico, graduate student infielder Julian Nunez and freshman catcher/outfielder Nash Horton.

On opening day, Pepperdine out-hit USC 5-3 and received a balanced start from graduate student right-handed pitcher Tommy Scavone, who allowed two runs in only the first inning before settling in for five innings. Scavone finished with two hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Tommy Scavone takes the mound Feb. 13 at Dedeaux Field. Scavone pitched five innings against the Trojans. Photo courtesy of Greg Bintz

Out of the bullpen came sophomore left-handed pitcher Casey Euper to toss the remainder of the game. Euper gave up one unearned run in his three innings of work, limiting any further damage and keeping the Waves within reach.

Pepperdine generated multiple scoring opportunities but struggled to execute in key moments, ultimately leaving nine runners on base. The Waves broke through for the first and only time of the game in the eighth inning, where sophomore infielder Danny Cook drove in the team’s first run of the season with an RBI single, putting the Waves within two.

The late-inning rally fell short in the 3-1 final.

Hearts were broken on this year’s Valentine’s day, as the Waves suffered a 11-0 loss on Saturday.

In the second game of the series, Collin Valentine, redshirt junior left-handed pitcher was sent to take the mound. Valentine dealt through four innings, allowing two runs on three hits, before finishing with six hits allowed, three earned runs and four strikeouts, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine had its best chance at scoring in the third inning when graduate infielder Daniel Patterson drove a ball just foul and short of a home run, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves were unable to generate offense against the Trojan’s bullpen, who threw a combined no-hitter over the course of seven innings, implementing the NCAA 10-run rule, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Looking to avoid the sweep, Pepperdine showed their strongest offensive performance this weekend in Sunday’s series finale.

Leading the way was Dell’Amico, having a three-hit game and scoring a run. Joining him as one of the three Waves with multiple hits were Nunez, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Horton, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves out-hit the Trojans 10-5 for the second time in the series, but could not complete a comeback, falling short 8-5 in the series finale.

Head Coach Tyler LaTorre watches from the dugout during the series against USC on Feb. 15 at Dedeaux Field. This is LaTorre’s second season leading Waves baseball, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photo courtesy of Jeff Golden

While the opening weekend did not record a win for the Waves, Pepperdine looks to flip the script this weekend.

Pepperdine’s home opener against the University of California, Santa Barbara on Feb. 17 was postponed due to inclement weather. The Waves will now set their sights on a four-game road series at Fresno State from Feb. 20-23 at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

First pitch against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Friday and fans will be able to stream all four games live on the Mountain West Network this weekend.

