Pepperdine Appoints New Athletic Director

Tanner Gardner, former deputy AD for external affairs for Rice University, will begin his tenure as the next Pepperdine Director of Athletics on June 1. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine has appointed Tanner Gardner, former deputy AD for external affairs for Rice University, as the new director of Athletics, effective June 1, President Jim Gash wrote in a March 25 email to the Pepperdine community.

“Tanner brings an impressive breadth of experience in visionary strategic athletic leadership at the collegiate level that will add renewed energy to our outstanding athletics program,” Gash wrote.

At Rice, Gardner was responsible for bringing in a record-setting number of ticket sales across all of Rice’s sports, record-setting sponsorship revenue and unprecedented licensing revenue, Gash wrote. Gardner was also a three-time All-American wrestler at Stanford.

Gardner will be succeeding Steve Potts, who will retire at the end of the academic year.

“I look forward to the passion, expertise, and wisdom Tanner will bring to Pepperdine Athletics,” Gash wrote.

This is a developing story.

