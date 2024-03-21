Pepperdine Announces New College of Health Sciences

Pepperdine University is launching a College of Health Sciences, the first new college in 25 years, Jay Brewster, the provost and chief academic officer of Pepperdine University, said.

The College of Health Sciences will include up to seven programs before 2031. The college’s additions will be an incremental process, beginning with the school of nursing and a master’s level in speech and language pathology, Brewster said. The college will officially open in the fall of 2025.

“I think this [care for the community] resonates deeply with our Christian mission: the ability to train young professionals that will go out and do incredible work in the allied health disciplines,” Brewster said.

Brewster, also a professor of Biology, began leading the research for the new college two years ago after the idea was proposed, he said. The vice provost, associate provost and administrative leaders were all involved in this conversation, he said.

Michael Feltner, dean of Academic Initiatives and professor of Sports Medicine, found out he would be the oncoming dean for the College of Health Sciences the day before Brewster’s announcement email was sent, he said.

“My vision is that we develop healthcare programs that are world-class and quality — that contribute richly to our healthcare systems, both locally and nationally,” Feltner said.

Administration members are developing partnerships with world-class healthcare systems and local partners, Feltner said. These healthcare relationships will provide clinical learning that will differentiate Pepperdine’s College of Health Sciences from other schools, Feltner said.

There is a real need for nurses, especially in California and across the U.S., following COVID-19, Brewster said. Pepperdine is looking to address that need.

A Bachelor’s of Science and Nursing will be the primary undergraduate program with additional programs building on the bachelor’s degree. Pepperdine is looking to add seven programs to the College of Health Sciences before 2031, Brewster said.

Feltner is equally excited about the different programs, he said.

“Each one of these are like children, and you love them all uniquely and differently, but you love them all,” Feltner said.

Location and admission for the College of Health Sciences

The first two years of the nursing program are projected to be on Malibu’s campus. The following two years will be off-campus, potentially in Calabasas, Brewster said.

However, this is still very much so in the developmental phase in terms of what all of this will look like, Brewster said.

“We have to be really clear that we’re working with the creditors,” Brewster said. “And so, the accreditation process is underway with a proposed start in the fall of 2025.”

The creditor’s proposal, as of now, is admitting 56 students per year. Malibu’s campus would welcome 112 nursing students and the off-site Calabasas campus would host 112 students, Brewster said.

Conversations are beginning to take place around what this will mean for on-campus housing, Brewster said.

“We’re certainly looking for ways to build out that infrastructure, but that takes time,” Brewster said.

Brewster said they will begin hiring professors for the College of Health Sciences this year.

“We’re very interested in having high-quality graduates that will become leaders in the health sciences,” Brewster said.

