Out Of The Gym: How Athletes Have Fun

When the game ends, the adventures begin — athletes recharge with passions beyond their sport.

When they’re not breaking records, Pepperdine athletes strive to maintain a personal life filled with hobbies, interests and friendships.

Freshman sprinter Tatiana Potter said it’s important for athletes to find an identity and community that differs from their athletic abilities.

“It’s so important for athletes to have a life outside of the gym,” Potter said. “We can base a lot of our self-worth on athletics, and having a life outside of it allows you to have a different outlet for self-worth.”

The Importance of Fun

Emi Erickson, junior beach volleyball blocker, said it’s important to find a balance between personal life and sports work ethic.

“It’s obviously important to come to practice and work hard every day, but being able to leave knowing that there’s so much more to life than just the sport you play is also important,” Erickson said.

When sophomore distance runner Rowan Nilsen is not running, he said he enjoys trying new activities that spark joy.

“It’s fun to have other activities and interests,” Nilsen said. “It’s good to change it up for sure.”

The process of athletes recovering from injury involves feeling a loss of identity when they are inhibited from playing their sport, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Potter said if an athlete gets injured or can’t play their sport, they need to have other outlets of identity rather than putting their soul focus on their athletic career.

“It’s good to be a well-rounded person and apply your hard work, not only to your athletics but in other places too,” Potter said.

Hobbies and Activities

Erickson grew up in Hawaii and said she was raised to spend time outside and enjoys hiking with her friends.

“In the fall, when we’re not in season, I’ll go on hikes through Malibu or just spend time outside,” Erickson said.

Nilsen also enjoys spending time with his friends in nature and catching waves in the community.

“It’s surfing over everything,” Nilsen said. “I love just being out there with my friends and just sitting out in the water.”

The beach is a pulling factor for many Pepperdine students, but athletes use it as a relaxing sanctuary.

“I love just tanning and relaxing with my friends on the beach,” Erickson said. “It’s one of the main reasons I chose Pepperdine.”

Some of Potter’s interests include reading, creating artwork and doing anything and everything with her friends.

Potter said she believes athletes need time to relax and reset their minds amidst their busy schedules, and she does that by sitting down with a good book.

“Because I have so much going on with sports, I have to make time for myself,” Potter said.

Erickson and Potter are both in sororities and involved in different social groups around campus. They said their relationships outside of their sports are key to maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

“I try to get involved with things that are outside of my sport to meet new people and get out of the little athlete bubble,” Erickson said.

Team Chemistry

Although relationships outside of athletics are important, Erickson said the athletes that bond on and off the court create strong team chemistry.

“It’s important to spend time outside the sport with your teammates because it helps a lot with your team culture,” Erikson said.

Nilsen said his teammates have become his best friends, and they spend time together, usually on the beach.

Potter lives with her fellow teammates and said that their random dinner runs and late-night study sessions have helped them work together on the track.

“Those are literally my best friends, and we do so much together every week,” Potter said.

