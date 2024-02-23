Opinion: Zoom Class Should Be Required in Heavy Rain

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Pepperdine is a beautiful university with stunning views all around. It is also an outdoor campus. On days when it is 75 degrees and sunny, students can soak up the sunshine as they walk from class to class or lounge in the many outdoor areas around campus.

On the other hand, on the rare occasion that the weather in Malibu ends up with heavy rain, this beautiful campus becomes a nightmare to walk through. It is imperative that Pepperdine requires classes to be online when there are rain storms for many reasons.

There is no coverage for students to walk under, and the puddles quickly turn into ponds. One day I came out of a class on main campus, and it was pouring rain outside.

My classmates and I all crowded by the door staring at the rain. All of us were at a loss for what to do.

It seemed like none of us had been expecting the weather change that day. Some students walked back into the building, potentially waiting for the rain to stop or at least slow down; others, including myself, had to brave the storm.

I live in the Seaside dorms, which is about a 10-minute walk from main campus. Walking up the tile stairs next to Elkins Auditorium, I almost slipped. Crossing the soccer field to get to my dorm more quickly, I had to walk through the river that was forming on the track.

By the time I got back to my dorm, my clothes were soaked. My tote bag that I use to hold my books and laptop was also soaking wet. Of course, I could have taken the shuttle, but standing at the main campus shuttle stop, I would have ended up just as soaking wet.

My laptop ended up with some minor water damage, and I had to lay out all my books on the floor of my dorm room for them to dry out. Since most of my books are rentals, I needed to get them dry so there would be no damage.

I’m sure other students went through similar situations. The roads around Pepperdine are also terrible in heavy rain.

Malibu Canyon gets so backed up with traffic from mudslides. The Pacific Coast Highway gets shut down by collisions.

The roads are just so unsafe. Students who live off campus have to face many hurdles to get to school on time.

Students who live on campus are forced to walk through the wind and the rain, even just to walk to the shuttle stops. Umbrellas do not always protect you from ending up sitting in your classes soaking wet and cold. This can lead to many students with minor colds and coughs.

Students and staff should not be expected to face these dangerous and uncomfortable situations when classes can easily be transferred to an online setting. It doesn’t rain heavily very often in the Malibu area compared to places like Oregon or Washington.

So it wouldn’t be as disruptive to class schedules to do Zoom classes a few days out of the year. The benefits of not having in-person classes when it rains heavily would make it completely worth it.

On the other hand, Zoom classes can be difficult in some situations. If roommates are on Zoom at the same time, or if there are wifi issues for students or professors or if someone has a busy home, Zoom can be difficult. So an alternate solution would be recorded lectures or professors sending their lecture slides out.

Either way, it is safer for students and staff who live off campus to not drive through these conditions. It is better for the health of the ones who live on campus to not walk through the storm.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most students had to take an online class either through their high schools or through Pepperdine, and, according to Pepperdine’s website, most professors have taught them. So most of the people at Pepperdine are well-adjusted to having school online.

A few days of online classes would be so much easier than dealing with the repercussions of going to school in heavy rain. Fewer car accidents, less sickness which would lead to fewer missed classes and less stress overall for all the people required to be on campus.

Students and staff would greatly benefit from a change in this department. So Pepperdine, hear the pleas, move classes online when there is heavy rain.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Chloe Anna Austria via email: chloeanna.austria@pepperdine.edu or by Instagram: @chloeannaaustria