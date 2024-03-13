Opinion: Writing Fan Fiction Is an Emotional Experience

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Upon hearing the word “fan fiction” some may think of the poorly written stories scattered around Wattpad featuring a famous celebrity and a self-insert character. Others may visualize young teenage girls hovering over their computers, excitedly writing dozens of sensual stories.

Fan fiction is “fiction written by a fan of, and featuring characters from, a particular TV series, movie, etc.” according to Google. Along with Wattpad, fan fiction is uploaded to websites such as Archive of Our Own and Fanfiction.net.

Fan fiction has a negative reputation amongst people.

Some view fan fiction as “low-brow writing” as it can be full of explicit content, according to Medium. Others believe the characters being written about don’t belong to the fan fiction writer and therefore shouldn’t be messed with, according to Vocal.

As long as there aren’t any profits being made, there’s nothing wrong with taking the time to write a fun story for beloved characters. “We all wrestle with feelings and we can recognize them in stories when we see them. We don’t need for them to be sanctioned,” according to Vox.

There are actually a handful of positives to writing fan fiction.

Taking part in fan fiction writing is a great way for aspiring writers to practice their craft.

Writing fan fiction helps them develop storytelling skills and expand their vocabulary. It also helps the writer with comprehension as they establish a further understanding of the original book or TV series that’s being written about, according to Edutopia.

These benefits are then applicable to everyday writing, whether it be for an essay for class or an original story that one is creating.

I’ve noticed a drastic change in my writing between ninth grade, when I first started dabbling in fan fiction, to now. There’s a smoother flow between my sentences, and I’m able to describe emotions more deeply and engagingly.

However, along with the practicality aspect, writing fan fiction is a great way to help people comprehend their inner emotions, both positive and negative.

It can serve as a form of expressive writing that involves one writing about the feelings related to a traumatic life experience, according to Springer.

Personal conflicts can take a toll on many. The writer can project their struggles onto the characters or main storyline, releasing their pent-up emotions and improving their mood, according to Rhetorikos.

Scrolling through an old fan fiction of mine, I can recall the problems I had been facing when I wrote it. One of the characters went through similar issues as me, and the main storyline was a projection of what I’d been feeling at that moment.

It definitely acted — and still acts — as an effective mode of relief, helping me unload some of the pain that took a toll on my heart.

Writing fan fiction also helps one share their love for their favorite entertainment.

People can become passionate about their favorite entertainment media. I tend to get quite excited about my favorite TV shows and movies, jumping into the fandom wholeheartedly.

Some can find multiple directions and outcomes for the story and the characters to go in. With that love and enthusiasm, they turn to a blank document and out comes a story.

“The whole point of fan fiction is that you get to play inside somebody else’s universe. Rewrite the rules. Or bend them. The story doesn’t have to end. You can stay in this world, this world you love, as long as you want … ” Cath, the protagonist from the novel “Fangirl” said. The story follows Cath as she navigates through her first year of college, coping with her emotional troubles through writing fan fiction.

I believe fan fiction is a love letter to a person’s favorite entertainment. It’s taking that original story and expanding upon the qualities or relationships that make it so special to the writer.

It can also act as a love letter to the writer themselves. The experience of fan fiction writing is supposed to be self-indulgent; it’s about writing the story one wants to see.

Some may brush fan fiction off as embarrassing and immature. However, those who read it are soon aware of how much love and emotion goes into each story.

