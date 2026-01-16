Opinion: When It Comes to Fashion, Students Should Choose Quality Over Quantity

Art by Sofia Cifuentes

As a young woman, I am active on popular social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. I love to scroll throughout the official pages of fashion designers and fashion magazines.

It is very obvious to me that high value items are wanted keenly, and I admire that culture. I admire seeing women on TikTok making wish lists and commenting about how they are not going to stop working hard until they get what they want.

Of course, there is also a critical side to social media, where some users label this mindset as “materialistic.” Nonetheless, valuing tangible works of art is not inherently as harmful as belittling someone for their likes, dreams or ambitions.

As I scroll through more comments, I also notice users try to persuade others to purchase items that are counterfeits through the phrase, “no one will know.” Some of the users commenting those phrases happen to be pages of actual online shops that specialize in counterfeit products.

Not only is the industry that promotes counterfeit products harmful, it also promotes a mindset within individuals, particularly young women, that we dress for others. I also find the act of suggesting someone to choose the lesser option repulsive.

The counterfeit industry has successfully tempted people. It allows people to chase an illusion. It builds an idea that worth is defined by the speed of which materials are accumulated.

In reality, resisting the counterfeit industry shows confidence rather than insecurity. We show ourselves that we value our own pace and time within which we will get what we want. In turn, waiting for something truly worthwhile feels far more rewarding than settling for less.

Moreover, the counterfeit industry is illegal. The industry violates trademark laws and operates outside of environmental standards, according to the International Trademark Association. Many counterfeit networks exploit underpaid and child laborers who work without protections or rights in unsafe environments with toxic materials, according to the Washington International Trade Member Association.

It is important to keep in mind that the counterfeit industry does not only concern clothing and fashionable items but delves into the electronic and pharmaceutical field.

Just recently, Amazon and Nintendo cracked down on a scheme of a man selling counterfeit Nintendo products and profiting over $2 million, according to NBC News. In October, authorities in the United Kingdom dismantled the active production and sale of fake weight loss medication through a factory. The factory raid found, “raw chemical ingredients, and more than 2,000 unlicensed retatrutide and tirzepatide pens,” according to The Guardian.

Incidents such as these should impact our way of thinking. Desperation behind keeping up with images leads people to voluntarily associate with exploitative networks.

As someone who grew up with a strong admiration for the fashion industry and the art world, I find seeing individuals engaging with counterfeits unsettling. This not only harms one’s sense of values but on a larger scale harms designers and artists.

Fashion designers have been revolutionary in terms of inclusivity, diversity and politics. The art world has preserved culture and history. When we choose authenticity, we acknowledge the intention behind every piece. As young students, we should appreciate the thought, effort and attention to detail within these industries rather than chasing the empty gratification behind a copy.

We must value quality in all areas of our lives. Our appreciation and value for how we make decisions in in our fashion, health and electronic choices will transfer to our choices within goals and relationships.

Choosing quality and authenticity is a framework that will build patience and intentionality. It sets us a standard for our goals that goes against settling for temporary satisfaction.

