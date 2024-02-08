Opinion: Unveil Wisdom Through Four Laws of Life

Art by Sarah Rietz

In the tumultuous journey of young adulthood, I’ve often encountered unforeseen challenges and unexpected twists that leave me grappling for a better understanding of the way life is.

I have found solace and wisdom through the lens of four distinctive laws: Murphy’s Law, Kidlin’s Law, the Law of Detachment and the Law of Assumption. These laws, each carrying its unique perspective, offer profound insights into how society can not only survive but thrive on earth.

Murphy’s Law

Murphy’s Law, which famously states that the more you fear something, the more likely it will happen, speaks to a profound idea — thoughts shape reality. Fear has an uncanny ability to draw situations toward us, almost as if our apprehensions act as magnets, pulling at the very circumstances we dread.

I’ve observed instances where excessive fear or over-analysis seemed to invite the very outcomes I was trying to avoid. It’s a stark reminder of the power our mindset holds over us.

I vividly recall my first pointe show it was an exhilarating yet nerve-wracking experience. As the performance date approached, I found myself consumed by a fear of faltering during the show. The more I fixated on the fear of making mistakes, the more it felt like those apprehensions were drawing the very circumstances I dreaded closer to me.

During the actual performance, the fear manifested itself, and I stumbled during a crucial moment. It was as if my anxious thoughts had become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The lesson from Murphy’s Law hit home — the more I feared stumbling on stage, the more likely it was to happen.

Kidlin’s Law

Kidlin’s Law encapsulates the idea that a problem written down is a problem halved, which underscores the importance of expression in problem-solving. When I articulate my challenges, I gain clarity and a sense of control.

Personally, I’ve found solace in jotting down my concerns in my Notes application or journaling. Writing acts as a therapeutic outlet, halving the burden of problems through the simple act of acknowledgment. When I transform my worries into tangible issues then I can uncover potential solutions.

The Law of Detachment

Inspired by Buddhist principles, the Law of Detachment teaches us that by detaching from everything, we attract everything. It’s a paradoxical concept – the less we cling, the more effortlessly life unfolds.

Embracing this law, I’ve witnessed the magic of surrender. In college, I have chosen to detach from a long-standing friendship that had become increasingly challenging. It was initially difficult, but the decision allowed me to prioritize personal well-being and create space for growth.

This detachment led to unexpected opportunities for self-discovery and a renewed sense of independence. By relinquishing the need to control every aspect of my days, new opportunities seem to gravitate toward me. Detachment has created harmony in my life.

The Law of Assumption

The Law of Assumption posits that by assuming a positive outcome and adopting a positive attitude, one can influence their own reality. This law echoes wisdom and beliefs shape our experiences. As I’ve applied this principle, I’ve seen how a positive mindset can act as a way for favorable outcomes to come through. It’s a reminder that our perception molds our reality, and, by assuming the best, we pave the way for a more fulfilling journey.

In addition, I also take the Law of Assumption to mean that many people every day assume they know the result of a situation or expect an outcome good or bad to occur exactly as they predict in their minds. I often tell my friends to try again or push themselves in their personal/professional lives regardless of their assumptions of the result because oftentimes it turns out to be in their favor.

I have found that the more often I take away my previous assumptions and try a new approach — an approach where I don’t set a “good” or “bad” expectation — the most extraordinary outcomes are apparent. I believe in a higher power, and I wholeheartedly believe that what is meant to enter my life can never pass me, I won’t miss it.

So, if I stay right here right now in the present moment and have these mindsets, I often uncover an option I never even thought existed.

With these four mindset laws, I urge others to consider them and try to adapt the mind to an alternative option of emotional, intellectual growth.

