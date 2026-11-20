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A recent Pepperdine Turning Point USA (TPUSA) speaker event on Pepperdine’s campus has ignited controversy over the school’s history of guest speakers.

Students line up outside the Lighthouse to be checked in to the event hosted by Pepperdine Turning Point USA on Nov. 4. Students had to check in with Campus Groups in order to attend the event. Photo by Amanda Monahan

Ryley Niemi, a right-wing political activist who is affiliated with TPUSA, held a “Prove Me Wrong” event Nov. 4 in the Lighthouse on main campus. The event encouraged students to ask the speaker questions, potentially sparking political debate.

Ryley Niemi, a right-wing political activist who is affiliated with TPUSA, sits at a table on the Lighthouse stage during his “Prove Me Wrong” event Nov. 4. Students stood at a microphone to ask Niemi questions on a wide range of topics. Photo by Amanda Monahan

This type of event pop-up event on college campuses is common among right-wing political pundits such as Steven Crowder or the late Charlie Kirk. Content from these events is posted on social media, often highlighting the speaker’s best moments or outraged college students.

A sign informing students that there is recording in progress sits outside the entrance to the Lighthouse on Nov. 4. During “Prove Me Wrong” events like this one, recorded clips are often posted to social media. Photo by Amanda Monahan

Sophomore Aiden Carnet attended the event and had the chance to debate with Niemi, who aired several provocative and, in some cases, patently false claims.

“Almost every transgender [person] is a pervert,” Niemi said to Carnet.

There is no reliable data that remotely suggests this is true.

Niemi later claimed that if he was a billionaire in the ’90s, he would have been friends with infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Carnet said.

“Men like that [Niemi] do nothing but serve to divide our already-divided country and seek to divide our Pepperdine campus,” Carnet said

Niemi’s words are a burning indictment on the array of speakers Pepperdine has hosted. Neither Pepperdine nor any higher education institution should pre-approve the appearance of someone like Niemi given his extensive and well-documented history of bigotry and fervent anti-intellectualism.

On a separate occasion, Niemi had unsavory words for undocumented migrants. While hosting a similar speaker event, he said, “They’re degrading society, they tear it down, they commit crime, they commit rape and murder,” according to Niemi’s Instagram page.

A National Institute of Justice (NIJ) funded study examining data from the Texas Department of Public Safety found that undocumented immigrants are arrested at less than half the rate of native-born United States citizens for violent and drug crimes, according to the NIJ.

Niemi’s political provocation is not relegated to college campuses. While conducting a street interview with a gay couple toting their infant child, Niemi questioned them on “gay men being more likely to commit child molestation,” according to The California Post.

Gregory Herkek, who is one of the nation’s leading researchers on prejudice against sexual minorities, reviewed a series of studies and found no evidence that gay men molest children at higher rates than heterosexual men, according to The Gatehouse.

Niemi later doubled down, asking, “Don’t you think it’s weird you guys have a child but neither of you are a woman?” The California Post reported.

Niemi was subsequently shoved and struck by one of the fathers.

When considering Niemi’s reprehensible and easily-traceable history of bigotry, it is truly dumbfounding that this event was allowed to take place. Niemi’s involvement with Pepperdine only sullies Pepperdine’s image and casts skepticism on its history of speakers.

In the past few calendar years, Pepperdine has frequently offered a platform to problematic voices. President Jim Gash invited Oculus VR and Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey to speak Oct. 1, 2024 for the first installment of the academic year’s President’s Speaker Series, according to Pepperdine University.

Palmer Luckey’s company, Anduril Industries, has faced criticism due to its development of autonomous, AI-powered weapons technologies, which have encountered mixed results, according to TechCrunch.

Given Luckey’s entrepreneurship and profiteering in weapons technologies, it is extremely inappropriate that he should be given such an esteemed platform. Hosting a man who profits off of killing technology seems antithetical to Pepperdine’s Christian mission.

Luckey has also recently made troubling statements in support of executions.

“Execution should be brutal, they should be violent, they should be enacted by the people we give a monopoly on violence to,” Luckey said, according to the More Perfect Union Instagram page.

Jordan B. Peterson, former University of Toronto psychology professor and right-wing internet sensation, also found himself in an installment of the President’s Speaker Series on April 7, 2025, according to Pepperdine University.

In 2023, a court of three judges from the College of Psychologists of Ontario ruled against Peterson, declaring certain transphobic statements of his as damaging to the profession of psychology. He is required to receive social media sensitivity training to retain his license to practice medicine, according to Leaders.

Other student events have also hosted controversial speakers under conspicuous circumstances.

Student Affairs gave last-minute approval to the Students Supporting Israel (SSI) club for their formerly-unapproved event featuring Israeli Defense Forces soldier Eli Wininger on April 23. Inter-Club Council (ICC) and Student Activities tried to cancel the event due to violation of the six-week in advance approval policy, but Student Affairs retained administrative authority and allowed the event to happen, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Though not the high-profile forum of the President’s Speaker Series, Gash appeared before the event and took a picture with Wininger, according to previous Graphic reporting.

The normalization of Pepperdine offering a platform to a select crop of objectionable right-wing speakers is impossible to ignore. Pepperdine’s supposed commitment to diverse points of view is antonymic to the political agitation and lack of intellectual merit that the aforementioned speakers espouse.

It is impossible to feign the idea that speakers like Niemi present ideological diversity when they actively seek to agitate instead of pursuing meaningful discourse. The existence of radical ideals on campus does not itself beget intellectual diversity, nor does the presence of these speakers indicate flourishing of free speech.

This story was copy edited by Caitlin Murray.

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Contact Riley McGeehon via email: riley.mcgeehon@pepperdine.edu

