Opinion: The Older You Get, the Less Special Christmas Becomes

Driving back to Pepperdine after winter break, I had a realization that it hadn’t exactly felt like the holidays. Sure, Christmas Day had visually passed by on the calendar; however, the atmosphere lacked its usual something.

Was there not enough joy, excitement radiating from people, the so-called Christmas spirit? I couldn’t form a definitive answer.

Having that moment of self-reflection, I also realized this wasn’t the first time I’d felt that way toward Christmas. The splendor of the holiday season eroded away inside of me with every passing year, losing its luster.

The older I got, it seemed, the duller the holiday became. I wanted to know and understand why. There were many possible reasons waiting to be explored.

Maybe it was due to unknown episodes of seasonal depression.

Seasonal affective disorder — or SAD — occurs during the fall and winter. Fewer hours of sunlight cause chemical changes in the brain, which can lead to symptoms of depression.

Melatonin is connected to those with SAD. Shorter hours lead to increased periods of darkness which triggers an increase of melatonin production in the body. This causes a person to become sleepier during the day; increased sleep is a symptom of SAD.

Cases of seasonal affective disorder tend to begin during young adulthood, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. SAD in the winter is also more common than during the summer.

Maybe it was because of the fast-paced environment that comes with transitioning into adulthood.

Living in a world where people fall into the hamster wheel of routine, catching up with daily tasks and achieving goals, it’s hard to just stop and take a breather. There are urgent matters that need a person’s full attention, such as continuous work deadlines or maintaining family relationships.

Unfortunately, the presence of the holiday no longer fazes adults. Unless Frosty the Snowman can help get the paperwork in, people can’t turn their focus away to appreciate the gifts the Christmas season brings.

American society prioritizes work over anything else. Some are constantly hustling. An average workweek exceeds the minimum 40 hours, and not everyone uses their vacation time, according to NNRoad.

A rushed environment can eventually take a mental toll on people. It can lead to increased stress and insomnia. It can also manifest into other physical health problems, such as high blood pressure and weight gain, according to V Care Cancer Center.

Maybe some are becoming indifferent toward Christmas.

The Christmas season normally began after Thanksgiving, leaving the entire month of December for celebration. However, numerous stores stock their shelves full of decorations and merchandise as early as October, according to Scripps News.

Pushing the holiday season earlier with every year can lead some to value Christmas less. A prime example of the phrase, “Taking something for granted.”

“People tend to value and appreciate things that are scarce or that they have to work for,” said Medium, summarizing a study done by the Journal of Psychology and Social Psychology.

The celebrations were extended from one month to over two. Those who celebrate Christmas began the holiday festivities either before or immediately after Thanksgiving. The holiday began to lose what made it so special since there was more time left to spend drinking peppermint mochas and soaking in the holiday lights.

It’s crushing realizing something that used to bring me intense joy now no longer fazes me.

However, there are tons of ways to try and rejuvenate the holiday spirit. I found it comforting to sit near the Christmas tree with my family and focus on that present moment.

Those who celebrate Christmas can walk around looking at festive lights in the neighborhood or go all out with their own decorations. They can take time to volunteer and donate to the community, remembering the true meaning of Christmas.

For those who don’t celebrate, they can also decorate their living spaces to correspond with the holiday they are celebrating and practice traditions with family to remind them of what the season is all about.

It might take some time, but people can learn to reignite the Christmas spirit in their hearts once more.

