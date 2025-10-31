Opinion: The Malibu Community Slowly Welcomes In A Trendy Wave Of Wellness

Malibu thrives on its active community, where health and wellness take a leading role. Its 21 miles of scenic beauty host the Solstice Canyon hike, surf at Zuma Beach and even skating at Bluffs Park.

As of late, the wellness scene is taking a new spin, one that is trendier and more curated.

With new Pilates studios popping up in the Malibu Colony Plaza, Trancas Country Market, Cross Creek Ranch and the Point Dume Village and meditation classes taking over the Malibu Country Mart, the modern health craze sweeping through Los Angeles, has made its way up the coast and into Malibu, which has historically stuck to more traditional forms of health awareness.

BeKind, Malibu Colony Pilates and LaSculpt, are some of the new names of new pilates studios that Malibu has welcomed within the last year.

But the health craze doesn’t stop there. Trendy restaurants and shops have also entered Malibu’s health scene.

Pura Vida Miami is also among the new members of the movement. Its opening, which centers around premier wellness and lifestyle offerings, officially marks a new era for Malibu’s scene.

This shift coincides with Malibu’s ongoing recovery efforts from the fires that struck the L.A. area last year. The new business are attracting visitors back and Malibu is regaining its lively environment.

Although wellness has always been a leading factor of Malibu’s foundation, the new health and wellness movement promises freshness and renewal.

Wellness is one of Malibu’s biggest industries and as Reformer Pilates, cold plunges and sound baths become rituals, it is easy to get wrapped up in the aesthetics.

However, the new surge of health spots could actually be a reflection of a community that is ready to pursue and explore newer spots and trends.

To be fair, this isn’t unique to Malibu. Lately, the entire culture in Los Angeles is shifting toward self-optimization: better and healthier habits. But through Malibu’s long history with wellness, it is fair to say that for locals it is a lifestyle.

So maybe Malibu’s health and wellness wave is the beginning of a recovering Malibu, one that has more health-forward options for residents and modern alternatives.

Wellness in Malibu has always been a synonym of simplicity. Sometimes, a hike on Point Dume, a good surfing session or a run along the beach is just what one needs. Malibu’s built-in wellness scene is as worth holding on to as exploring the one that is rolling in.

